Kadri Simson, Martin Helme, Kaja Kallas elected parliamentary group chairs ({{commentsTotal}})

Kadri Simson (Centre). Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
The Centre Party parliamentary group on Thursday elected outgoing Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson as its chair. Martin Helme was elected chairman of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) parliamentary group, while Kaja Kallas was elected to lead the Reform group.

Ms Simson and Mr Helme taking up their respective positions as parliamentary group chairs means that neither of the two politicians will serve in the next government.

In Ms Simson's case, ERR has received hints that she may be Estonia's next candidate for European Commissioner.

Centre elected Kersti Sarapuu and Siret-Kotka Repinski as its deputy chairwomen. Ms Sarapuu was chairwoman of the Centre parliamentary group in the previous Riigikogu.

Rene Kokk and Siim Pohlak were elected deputy chairmen of the EKRE parliamentary group.

The Reform Party parliamentary group, meanwhile, elected Arto Aas and Keit Pentus-Rosimannus its deputy chairs.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

