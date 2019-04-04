ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Põlluaas, Seeder, Kallas elected Riigikogu president, vice-presidents ({{commentsTotal}})

{{1554373860000 | amCalendar}}
The new Board of the Riigikogu ahead of its first press conference on Thursday. 4 April 2019. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The XIV Riigikogu at its inaugural sitting on Thursday elected Henn Põlluaas of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) President and Helir-Valdor Seeder (Isamaa) and Siim Kallas (Reform) the First and Second Vice-Presidents of the Riigikogu.

Mr Põlluaas received 55 of 100 votes cast. Opponent Sven Mikser (SDE) received 45 votes.

The Centre-EKRE-Isamaa coalition in the making command a total of 57 votes in the Riigikogu. MP Mihhail Lotman (Isamaa) was not present for Thursday's inaugural sitting. Centre MP Raimond Kaljulaid has previously stated that he would not support a coalition with EKRE.

Mr Põlluaas, EKRE deputy chairman and the party's top candidate in Harju and Rapla Counties, was elected to the Riigikogu with 7,390 votes, earning him a personal mandate.

As MP in the XIII Riigikogu, he served as a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee and the State Budget Control Select Committee. From 2013-2015, he served as the mayor of Saue.

55 to 44 votes in Seeder's favour

Helir-Valdor Seeder (Isamaa) and Siim Kallas (Reform), who were both nominated for Vice-President of the Riigikogu, were elected First and Second Vice-President, respectively, with 55 and 44 votes and one blank and thus invalid ballot.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

riigikogusiim kallashelir-valdor seederhenn põlluaas


