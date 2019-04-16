ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

President Kaljulaid on two-day state visit to Portugal ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
President Kersti Kaljulaid will be meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on 18 April, when she will be in Moscow for the reopening of the Estonian Embassy.
President Kersti Kaljulaid will be meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on 18 April, when she will be in Moscow for the reopening of the Estonian Embassy. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Starting Tuesday President Kersti Kaljulaid is on a two-day state visit to Portugal. The visit aims to increase cooperation between Estonia and Portugal in the digital and security spheres, the Office of the President said. The president is accompanied by a trade delegation.

The president will meet with her Portuguese counterpart, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, on Tuesday. Meetings are also scheduled with Prime Minister Antonio Costa, speaker of the Portuguese parliament Eduardo Ferro Rodrigues and Minister of Innovation Mariana Vieira da Silva.

On Wednesday the president will visit the Champalimaud biomedical research foundation, a naval base at Lisbon, the Arsenal do Alfeite shipyard and NATO's Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) branch. While in Portugal, the president will also visit the local offices of two Estonian start-ups.

President Kaljulaid is accompanied by a 25-strong trade delegation, most notably including Minister of Entrepreneurship and IT Rene Tammist (SDE), commander of the Estonian Defence Forces Maj. Gen. Martin Herem, Riigikogu member Aivar Sõerd (Reform), rector of the University of Tartu Toomas Asser and chairman of the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Toomas Luman.

On Wednesday the president will fly from Lisbon to Moscow, where a working visit and a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin are on the agenda. She will return to Estonia on 19 April.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

kersti kaljulaidportugal


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
15.04

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to visit Estonia this summer

15.04

Estonia not supporting EU copyright directive in Monday EU council vote

15.04

'Sõnajalaõis' voted most Estonian word

15.04

Record number of roe deer, red deer shot in 2018

15.04

Poll: Marina Kaljurand still most popular candidate for European Parliament

15.04

Riigikogu to vote on Reform-SDE coalition proposal on Monday

14.04

Kelly Sildaru takes 6th Junior World Championships gold

13.04

Paet: China summit with Central, Eastern European countries splitting EU

Opinion
11:06

Police officer seriously injured in gun accident

10:50

Hänni: Riigikogu to have last word on formation of government

10:12

President Kaljulaid on two-day state visit to Portugal

09:47

Rural municipality of 5,843 wants nuclear reactor

09:13

Required reading: Notre-Dame fire affecting thousands of Estonians

Business
11.04

Court cancels 5G frequency auction pending competition complaint decision

10.04

Non-resident banking risk significantly reduced, says financial authority

10.04

Operator to add business campus to Tallinn Airport by 2035

10.04

Swedish Daily: European bank to investigate Swedbank Estonia

10.04

Registered unemployment 5.1%, unchanged year-on-year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
12:18

Centre deputy chair: Kaja Kallas speech negative, lacked new ideas

12:13

Kaja Kallas: We are to be led into backslide under stagnation government

11:06

Police officer seriously injured in gun accident

10:50

Hänni: Riigikogu to have last word on formation of government

10:12

President Kaljulaid on two-day state visit to Portugal

09:47

Rural municipality of 5,843 wants nuclear reactor

09:13

Required reading: Notre-Dame fire affecting thousands of Estonians

15.04

Gallery: Kõigi Eesti Laul concert brings 10,000 to Song Festival Grounds

15.04

Producers: Oil refinery would help meet stricter sulfur requirements

15.04

Airbaltic to operate new Airbus aircraft on Tallinn-Berlin route

15.04

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to visit Estonia this summer

15.04

Kaja Kallas not granted authority to form government

15.04

Estonian ride-hailing app Bolt to enter Russian market

15.04

Raimond Kaljulaid supports granting Kallas authority to form government

15.04

Toomas Sildam: New government won't be easy for Ratas either

15.04

Estonia not supporting EU copyright directive in Monday EU council vote

15.04

'Sõnajalaõis' voted most Estonian word

15.04

Record number of roe deer, red deer shot in 2018

15.04

Real estate developers: Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel would spark major growth

15.04

Poll: Marina Kaljurand still most popular candidate for European Parliament

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: