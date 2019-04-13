President not to attend Kõigi Eesti concert on Sunday

President Kersti Kaljulaid told ERR on Friday that she is not planning to attend a concert organised for Sunday by Kõigi Eesti, a citizens' initiative started following the announcement of the Centre Party that it would consider a coalition including the far-right Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE).

Despite repeated statements on the part of the initiative that their efforts are "not political", considering the current situation an appearance at the concert would add to tensions, the president finds.

"I'm not planning to go to that event, I don't want to end up too deep in the trenches of this debate, figuratively speaking," the president said.

Kõigi Eesti, which in its English communications has used the hashtag #myestoniatoo, began with a heart-shape social media sticker, and a social media page which garnered around 27,000 "likes" in a matter of days.

Since then, the self-styled grassroots movement has dovetailed into various (non-affiliated) protests, small and large, in Tallinn's Old Town, outside the seat of government at Stenbock House, and across the country.

The group's social media post announcing the concert says that: "Freedom is inalienable...[it] cannot flourish unless we all cherish it. We must protect our freedom. Each one of us, every day. Freedoms of all kinds are under attack in Estonia today."

The post goes on to explain that standing up for freedom of speech, of the press, and in professional and cultural spheres, are all in its purview, contrasted with a poisoning of the societal well in Estonia, leading to fears, which, it says, in turn hinder and endanger said freedoms.

The movement states that it is neither affiliated to, nor directed at, any particular political party.