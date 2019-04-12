Potential future minister deletes controversial social media post

Mart Järvik a member of the coalition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and potential future Minister of Rural Affairs, deleted a post from his Facebook wall that included a photo of several Estonian leaders with the text "Mummies' time is over, daddies are home," as he said that a minister set to take office cannot allow themselves to post "borderline posts."

The picture in question included photos of Reform Party chairwoman and candidate for prime minister Kaja Kallas, President Kersti Kaljulaid and Estonia 200 chairwoman Kristina Kallas with the text "Mummies' time is over" superimposed, and photos of EKRE chairman Mart Helme, Centre Party chairman and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and Isamaa chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder with the text "Daddies are home" superimposed.

"This is just figurative speech," Mr Järvik explained to ERR. "I didn't mean to insult anyone with this, as I respect all people, especially women."

According to the EKRE politician, he deleted the post because he does not like media attention, which he garnered with the post in question. "And when you take office in this kind of position, then you should avoid such borderline posts," he added.

Mr Järvik explained that the post was actually more in response to the understanding spreading in the media that the words "father" and "mother" are no longer acceptable and should be replaced with the word "parents."

"This [post] wasn't anything personal, because I have nothing personal against anyone," he stressed.