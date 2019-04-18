Gallery: Kaljulaid attends reopening of Estonian Embassy in Moscow

By noon on Thursday, the fully renovated Estonian Embassy in Moscow was ready to be formally reopened, on the occasion of which President Kersti Kaljulaid had arrived as well.

The formal reopening of the embassy building began at 12:30 EEST/MSK.

In addition to Ms Kaljulaid, arriving guests were also greeted by Estonian Ambassador to Russia Margus Laidre.

Following the opening of the embassy, Ms Kaljulaid will continue on to her scheduled meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.