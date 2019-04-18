ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: Renovated Estonian Embassy in Moscow to be reopened Thursday ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The newly renovated Estonian Embassy in Moscow.
Open gallery
8 photos
Photo: The newly renovated Estonian Embassy in Moscow. Author: KAOS Arhitektid
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid will on Thursday formally reopen the newly renovated Estonian Embassy building in Moscow.

Since its beginning in 1921, Estonia's diplomatic mission in Moscow has operated in the same building.

The Estonian Embassy is located in the heart of historic Moscow, sandwiched between Maly Kislovsky Pereulok and Kalashny Pereulok. The Kremlin, the Arbat and the Moscow Conservatory are all right nearby.

The building itself, an early art nouveau-style urban manor designed by architect Alexey Shcheglov, was built in 1903. A modern addition was built in the 1980s and used as a guesthouse; this part has since been converted to living quarters for embassy employees as well as the consulate.

From 2014-2019, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in cooperation with state real estate company Riigi Kinnisvara AS (RKAS) and Inseneribüroo Telora carried out extensive reconstruction work at the embassy building. The building's primary design work was provided by Innopolis Insenerid, with KAOS Arhitektid (Toomas Adrikorn, Margit Argus, Margit Aule, Kaiko Kerdmann) responsible for the architectural and interior architectural design.

Reconstruction and renovation work began in autumn 2016, beginning in the embassy's newer half. Work on the historic half began in 2018 and was completed in January 2019.

In the course of renovations, historic furniture and artwork were also restored by a team from the Conservation and Digitalisation Centre Kanut of the Estonian Open Air Museum, led by Viljar Vissel, and in collaboration with Alar Nurkse, a painting conservator of the Art Museum of Estonia.

Following an art competition arranged by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the renovated embassy building will also display prime examples of modern Estonian art.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

russiamoscowforeign representationsestonian embassy in moscow


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
17.04

Some 100 allied tanks, armoured vehicles expected in Estonia by late April

17.04

Poll: Centre-EKRE-Isamaa coalition ahead of Reform-SDE alternative

16.04

Official: President Kaljulaid tasks Ratas with forming government

16.04

Estonian candidates registered for European Parliament elections

16.04

Ratas attempt at forming government may come as soon as Thursday

16.04

300 French troops to arrive in Tapa next week

16.04

Gallery: Winning design for new ERR TV building unveiled

16.04

Riigikogu holds three-minute sitting on Tuesday

Opinion
10:59

Browder files Swedbank money laundering complaint in Latvia

10:04

Gallery: Renovated Estonian Embassy in Moscow to be reopened Thursday

09:01

April party ratings: EKRE loses most support

17.04

Riigikogu backs Centre-EKRE-Isamaa coalition, Ratas to remain PM Updated

17.04

Kremlin: Putin to meet with President Kaljulaid on Thursday

Business
14.04

Cost of labour: 2018 tax wedge decrease in Estonia biggest in OECD

14.04

President visits farm employing Ukrainian labour due to workforce shortage

12.04

PM: Closer China ties needed, ISS cautions on Chinese secret services

11.04

Court cancels 5G frequency auction pending competition complaint decision

10.04

Non-resident banking risk significantly reduced, says financial authority

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
12:21

Police recommend renewing three-year digi-ID before 30 April

11:42

Bolt launches in St. Petersburg

10:59

Browder files Swedbank money laundering complaint in Latvia

10:04

Gallery: Renovated Estonian Embassy in Moscow to be reopened Thursday

09:01

April party ratings: EKRE loses most support

17.04

Riigikogu backs Centre-EKRE-Isamaa coalition, Ratas to remain PM Updated

17.04

Kremlin: Putin to meet with President Kaljulaid on Thursday

17.04

Bank of Estonia: Money laundering scandals may drive up cost of loans

17.04

Investigation launched into no-confidence vote in Narva

17.04

Jõks: Does the president have the right to judge candidates for minister?

17.04

Men accused of attacking MEP at EKRE picket to appear before court

17.04

Some 100 allied tanks, armoured vehicles expected in Estonia by late April

17.04

Nominees announced for LHV New Music Award

17.04

Air Baltic: Tallinn first quarter passenger numbers increase by 32%

17.04

Poll: Centre-EKRE-Isamaa coalition ahead of Reform-SDE alternative

16.04

Official: President Kaljulaid tasks Ratas with forming government

16.04

Estonian candidates registered for European Parliament elections

16.04

Ratas attempt at forming government may come as soon as Thursday

16.04

300 French troops to arrive in Tapa next week

16.04

Gallery: Winning design for new ERR TV building unveiled

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: