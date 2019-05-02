ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Ratas appoints Mart Helme first substitute in absence of prime minister

News
ERR
Jüri Ratas' second government was sworn in before the Riigikogu on Monday. April 29, 2019.
Jüri Ratas' second government was sworn in before the Riigikogu on Monday. April 29, 2019. Source: Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Whenever Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) is away, his tasks as head of government will be fulfilled by Minister of the Interior Mart Helme (EKRE), or, in the latter's absence, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa).

After the new government, Ratas' second, was sworn into office on Monday, the prime minister on Tuesday signed an order determining the order of substitutions among members of the government.

According to Ratas' order, in his absence, the prime minister will be substituted by the following ministers, in order of priority: Minister of the Interior Mart Helme (EKRE), Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa), Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (Centre), Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE), Minister of Justice Raivo Aeg (Isamaa), and Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Centre).

Should all of the aforementioned ministers be away at once, the prime minister will be substituted by the oldest present minister.

The Centre-EKRE-Isamaa coalition government was sworn into office before the Riigikogu on Monday, and convened for its first meeting on Thursday.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

jüri ratas mart helme estonian government isamaa centre party conservative people's party of estonia


