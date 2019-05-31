Reform to submit no-confidence motion against Mart Helme next week

Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas said on Friday that a no-confidence motion to be filed against Minister of the Interior Mart Helme (EKRE) will be submitted next week.

"The no-confidence motion is complete and we have the signatures for it," Kallas told ERR. "We did not want to submit it this week, when research funding and similar topics came up on the agenda that also demand more attention. We will definitely submit it at the beginning of next week."

In the no-confidence motion, the opposition Reform Party accuses Minister of the Interior and Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) chairman Mart Helme of damaging Estonia's reputation, lying, and insulting certain societal groups.

Helme was sworn in as Minister of the Interior of Jüri Ratas' (Centre) second government on April 29.

