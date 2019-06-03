ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Reform submits no-confidence motion in Mart Helme to Riigikogu ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Interior minister and deputy prime minister Mart Helme (EKRE).
Interior minister and deputy prime minister Mart Helme (EKRE). Source: Government Office.
News

The Reform Party is submitting a vote of no-confidence in interior minister Mart Helme (EKRE) on Monday.

The motion, which has collected 45 signatures, will be handed in to the Riigikogu session, which began on Monday at 3 p.m..

"There are currently 45 signatures on the motion of no-confidence, [from] the Reform Party, the Social Democratic Party and Raimond Kaljulaid," said Reform leader Kaja Kallas, ERR's online Estonian news reports.

Reform and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) form the opposition, with a total of 44 seats. Raimond Kaljulaid is an independent, who quit the Centre Party in early April, citing opposition to the ongoing talks between Centre and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE).

"We are also in contact with members of the coalition, to see if we can get support from there also," Kallas added.

The party started the process of drawing up the no-confidence motion in mid-May, publishing the text a few days later.

The motion's main grievances concern damage the party says Mart Helme, who is also EKRE leader and deputy prime minister, has done to Estonia's reputation both before and after entering office, as well as insults made to various social groups, plus allegations of dishonesty.

Reform also added to the litany a violation it says Helme committed on election day, in calling on people to vote for his party. EKRE won 19 seats at the general election on March 3, nearly three times the number it held at the previous Riigikogu.

"The police initiated proceedings against Mart and Martin Helme for violation of § 168 of the Penal Code, and have already issued a precept concerning the radio program, where the prohibited activities took place. The interior minister has not regretted this violation," Kallas continued.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) launched an investigation last week to determine whether "Räägime asjast," a broadcast by Mart and Martin Helme aired on TRE Raadio, constituted unlawful campaigning on election day, and thus a breach of the Penal Code .

"Regarding the minister [Mart Helme], who is so careless when it comes to laws and ethics, the Estonian state cannot have any confidence in him, and in fact he should resign. Since Mart Helme is not going to do this, we wish to express our lack of confidence in him," Kallas concluded.

The no-confidence motion only needed 21 votes to be put to the Riigikogu in any case, but must get a majority of at least 51 votes at the 101-seat parliament for its demands to be put into action. This means that the opposition requires at least six MPs from the three coalition parties to vote in its favor, and against their own government.

A vote can be made at the earliest on the second day after a no-confidence motion's submission, unless the government requires a faster decision. Should the no-confidence motion fail to pass at the Riigikogu, under Estonian law a minimum of three months must pass, before a new motion can be submitted.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

reform partyekreriigikogumart helmekaja kallasmartin helmemart helme no-confidence motion


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
09:51

IT minister accused of bussing-in voters to EKRE regional leaders election

02.06

MP Mart Nutt dies at 57

02.06

Ott Tänak wins Rally de Portugal, closing gap on WRC leader

02.06

Kusti Salm appointed director of Centre for Defence Investment

02.06

Digital state hackathon won by solution to help domestic violence victims

02.06

President focuses on climate change in Children's Day speech

01.06

Reinsalu meets with Canadian ambassador, reaffirms good bilateral relations

01.06

Police exercise at Narva border checkpoint may slow crossings

Opinion
14:52

President Kersti Kaljulaid in Germany, Slovenia and the US this week

14:22

Work disrupts Ahtri-Jõe central Tallinn intersection until August

13:41

Flag raising ceremony to mark Estonian tricolor 135th anniversary

13:14

Opinion: On Estonia, the UN, allies and values

12:28

Weather to warm up through week, reaching 30 C at weekend

Business
31.05

April industrial production steady on year

31.05

Reps: No cutback goals yet, government waiting for economic growth forecast

31.05

Restrictions on alcohol point of sale displays come into force Saturday

31.05

First quarter economic growth 4.5 percent on year

30.05

Gallery: Researchers protest government-announced funding freeze

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Day in the Life
Latest news
15:49

Reform submits no-confidence motion in Mart Helme to Riigikogu

15:27

Opinion: The elusive 1 percent

14:52

President Kersti Kaljulaid in Germany, Slovenia and the US this week

14:22

Work disrupts Ahtri-Jõe central Tallinn intersection until August

13:41

Flag raising ceremony to mark Estonian tricolor 135th anniversary

13:14

Opinion: On Estonia, the UN, allies and values

12:28

Weather to warm up through week, reaching 30 C at weekend

12:02

Siim Kiisler to take up Riigikogu seat

11:14

Foreign minister to meet with opposite numbers from Baltic Sea states

10:36

LHV planning to buy Danske loan portfolio

09:51

IT minister accused of bussing-in voters to EKRE regional leaders election

08:54

Kaia Kanepi out of French Open

02.06

Couple to flee Russia still seeking to build life, contribute in Estonia

02.06

MP Mart Nutt dies at 57

02.06

Ott Tänak wins Rally de Portugal, closing gap on WRC leader

02.06

Kusti Salm appointed director of Centre for Defence Investment

02.06

Digital state hackathon won by solution to help domestic violence victims

02.06

President focuses on climate change in Children's Day speech

01.06

Reinsalu meets with Canadian ambassador, reaffirms good bilateral relations

01.06

Police exercise at Narva border checkpoint may slow crossings

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: