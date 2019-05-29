ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

EKRE throws out Tartu politician, Helme family again accused of takeover ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Indrek Särg.
Indrek Särg. Source: Margus Ansu/Eesti Meedia/SCANPIX
News

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) has thrown out Tartu politician and candidate in the March 3 general election, Indrek Särg. Särg didn't make it into parliament despite getting four times as many votes as controversial EKRE MP, Ruuben Kaalep, but was left out.

Särg told local paper Tartu Postimees (link in Estonian) that the explanations he received from EKRE's board were spurious at best.

"I've become an inconvenience for the party's two leading characters," Särg told the paper, adding that party chairman and Minister of the Interior Mart Helme and his son, Minister of Finance Martin Helme, continue to mix family and politics.

Särg was the party's second-most popular politician with local voters in Tartu. In the March 3 general election, he received 2,223 votes, four times as many as Ruuben Kaalep's 566, coming in just after Jaak Valge. He still didn't get elected, as he held a lower list position than the much weaker Kaalep.

This isn't the first time that a popular local politician gets left out in order to give a boost either to a Helme family member, or a member of their inner circle.

Previously a candidate for parliament, Mart Saarso, the party's leading man in the Hiiu, Lääne and Saare voting district, left EKRE in late 2018. Despite his popularity, the party internally demoted him in favor of Helle-Moonika Helme, wife of Mart and mother of Martin.

Criticism of EKRE's first family isn't appreciated either, as Maria Kaljuste commented after she was thrown out in 2017. According to Kaljuste, she had to leave because she had dared to criticize members of the Helme family.

Särg sees what happened to him in the party's Tartu branch as a similar development.

According to party chairman, Mart Helme, the situation in EKRE's Tartu branch has been "getting worse already for a while." The party is accusing Särg of having violated its statutes in the process of arranging and leading the general meeting of the local branch.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

ekretartumart helmemartin helmeruuben kaalepmart saarsoindrek särg


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
28.05

Kontaveit out in first round of French Open

28.05

Students union body criticizes research funding freeze, alcohol duty cuts

28.05

Finland to follow suit in responding to planned Estonian excise cuts

28.05

University rectors in crisis meeting Tuesday, strikes possible Updated

28.05

President: When scientists lose faith in Estonian people, they go elsewhere

28.05

Latvia planning tit-for-tat alcohol excise cut

28.05

Riigikogu confirms Kai Kullerkupp appointment to Supreme Court

28.05

Ratas: I told Kingo that foreign visits crucial part of her job

Opinion
12:39

President Kaljulaid at CyCon 2019: Cyber attacks should not be easy weapon

11:27

Academic unions call one-hour strike for June 5

10:27

Ministry and police officials: Border tech cheaper than staff, in long run

09:59

Average monthly wage in Q1 was €1,341, continuing trend in rise

09:12

ERR live streaming CyCon 2019 cyber defense conference Updated

Business
24.05

Lord Mayor of London to visit Tallinn, focusing on tech and finance

24.05

Estonian government to continue state budget talks on Monday

24.05

Road Administration faced with tough decision on island flight procurement

24.05

First quarter construction growth slows, up 2 percent on year

24.05

Network operator Elering signs agreement to join Continental Europe grid

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Day in the Life
Latest news
13:41

EKRE throws out Tartu politician, Helme family again accused of takeover

13:26

Prime minister: R&D funding target would cost €591 million

12:39

President Kaljulaid at CyCon 2019: Cyber attacks should not be easy weapon

11:27

Academic unions call one-hour strike for June 5

10:27

Ministry and police officials: Border tech cheaper than staff, in long run

09:59

Average monthly wage in Q1 was €1,341, continuing trend in rise

09:12

ERR live streaming CyCon 2019 cyber defense conference Updated

09:08

Government to cut ministry expenditure by €286 million to 2023

08:51

Auditor general slams government approach to border construction

28.05

Mikk Kasesalk: Is cheap vodka Estonia's engine for development?

28.05

Kontaveit out in first round of French Open

28.05

Students union body criticizes research funding freeze, alcohol duty cuts

28.05

Finland to follow suit in responding to planned Estonian excise cuts

28.05

University rectors in crisis meeting Tuesday, strikes possible Updated

28.05

President: When scientists lose faith in Estonian people, they go elsewhere

28.05

Latvia planning tit-for-tat alcohol excise cut

28.05

Riigikogu confirms Kai Kullerkupp appointment to Supreme Court

28.05

Ratas: I told Kingo that foreign visits crucial part of her job

28.05

Interview: Lord Mayor of London on links with Tallinn, both old and new

28.05

Rectors react as state budget abandons promise to increase research funding

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: