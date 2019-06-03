Siim Kiisler to take up Riigikogu seat

Siim Kiisler (Isamaa) is to replace Mart Nutt at the Riigikogu. The longest-serving Riigikogu member ever, Mart Nutt passed away unexpectedly on Sunday morning.

Riigikogu spokespersons told BNS on Monday that under Estonian law, the assumption of the membership of the Riigikogu by a substitute member is formalized by a decision of either the Electoral Committee or the board of the Riigikogu.

Siim Kiisler was environment minister in the last administration, and got 379 votes at the March 3 elections.

Mart Nutt had served as MP in every Riigikogu elected since Estonia regained its independence in 1991.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!