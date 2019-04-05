ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonia 200 names European elections candidate list ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Lauri Hussar (back to camera) is running in top place for Estonia 200 on 26 May.
Lauri Hussar (back to camera) is running in top place for Estonia 200 on 26 May. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonia 200 has unveiled its candidate list for May's European Parliament elections, as it promised to do earlier in the week, BNS reports.

The list, published on Friday, follows a volte-face by Estonia 200, which had said on Monday it would not run a full, nine-candidate list, only to announce on the Tuesday that it would in fact do so.

Former editor-in-chief at daily Postimees is running at the number one spot on the party's European list, followed by party leader Kristina Kallas, and former defence minister Margus Tsahkna.

The party ran a full electoral list at 3 March general election, its debut at the polls after it was formed in the latter half of 2018. Despite performing quite strongly in opinion polls initially, the party took something of a nose-dive in January of this year, and narrowly missed out on the 5% threshold of votes required to get Riigikogu seats.

Recent opinion polls have put the party at around 10% in support, on a par with Isamaa and the Social Democratic Party (SDE), which may be enough to garner one of the six (or seven, depending on what happens with Brexit) MEP spots up for grabs on 26 May.

Estonia is special

In relation to his appointment, Mr Hussar said that a crisis of values is reigning in Europe, which could even lead to the collapse of the EU, according to BNS.

"Estonia 200 is not politically correct; we speak honestly about the future of Europe. Estonia is the flagship of innovation and smart solutions in Europe. Estonia must not send to the European Parliament populists who incite hatred," he said.

The party's election slogan, "Estonia is special!", focuses on setting an example to Europe in maintaining national values, ensuring security and reducing bureaucracy and over-regulation, the party stated.

"Estonia is special. It is a little miracle, which, in spite of location and many other circumstances, was born thanks to the efforts of the people of Estonia,'' said Kristina Kallas.

''We have something to lead in Europe. We will take more of Estonia to Europe. We will fight for an e-Europe, a Europe with world-class research and development, good connections and a strong economy, and a Europe that deals with climate change and environmental problems," Ms Kallas went on.

Margus Tsahkna, formerly of Isamaa, said that: "Security is our fundamental right and the EU is its guarantee. If we let populists demolish the EU bit by bit, we will be alone once again. We must not be naïve''.

In addition to Mr Hussar, Ms Kallas and Mr Tsahkna, the rest of the Estonia 200 list is filled by Liina Normet, Igor Taro, Triing Saag, Kaupo Kutsar, Kristiina Tõnnisson and Marek Reinaas.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

margus tsahknakristina kallaslauri hussar2019 european electionsestonia 200


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
09:51

NATO celebrates 70th anniversary, reaffirms alliance strength, solidarity

08:59

Kaljulaid wants to talk bilateral relations, Ukraine, Georgia with Putin

04.04

Baltic Force brings 3,000 armed forces personnel in May exercise

04.04

Holm Bank established as Estonian capital-based lender

04.04

Gallery: Government resigns as per procedure, after new parliament convenes

04.04

Urmas Paet MEP: President Kaljulaid Russia trip important step

04.04

Põlluaas, Seeder, Kallas elected Riigikogu president, vice-presidents Updated

04.04

Kaljulaid to Riigikogu: We have a crisis not of democracy, but of values

Opinion
15:42

Raimond Kaljulaid misled voters and party, says Centre deputy chair

14:57

Estonia 200 names European elections candidate list

14:12

Local governments mark 100th anniversary of Constituent Assembly elections

13:17

No hidden agenda in Putin meeting says President Kaljulaid

12:41

How does the formation of a coalition government in Estonia work?

Business
01.04

Information system authority looks to expand e-voting as continuous service

01.04

Swedish authorities not to act on Browder Swedbank claims

01.04

Increased 95-grade fuel prices result from EU bio-additive regulations

01.04

Pensions of 350,000 in Estonia increase 8.4% on Monday

30.03

First design contract for Rail Baltica signed

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:24

Anastassia Kovalenko spends over €40,000 to not win SDE seat

16:35

Kaja Kallas: Coalition ready for Riigikogu vote on 15 April

15:42

Raimond Kaljulaid misled voters and party, says Centre deputy chair

14:57

Estonia 200 names European elections candidate list

14:12

Local governments mark 100th anniversary of Constituent Assembly elections

13:17

No hidden agenda in Putin meeting says President Kaljulaid

12:41

How does the formation of a coalition government in Estonia work?

12:16

Raimond Kaljulaid quits Centre Party

11:44

Martin Helme: Kallas attempt to form government will be a farce

10:32

Kõlvart promises to support Centre-EKRE-Isamaa coalition agreement

10:27

Official coalition negotiations starting as Kaja Kallas made PM candidate

10:02

Reform chairwoman Kaja Kallas given task to form next government

09:51

NATO celebrates 70th anniversary, reaffirms alliance strength, solidarity

08:59

Kaljulaid wants to talk bilateral relations, Ukraine, Georgia with Putin

04.04

Baltic Force brings 3,000 armed forces personnel in May exercise

04.04

'Truth and Justice' visitors' centre to open in Võru County

04.04

Holm Bank established as Estonian capital-based lender

04.04

Gallery: Government resigns as per procedure, after new parliament convenes

04.04

Urmas Paet MEP: President Kaljulaid Russia trip important step

04.04

Põlluaas, Seeder, Kallas elected Riigikogu president, vice-presidents Updated

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: