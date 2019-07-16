ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonia 200 already seeking candidates for 2021 local elections ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Karin Kaup Lapõnin (Estonia 200).
Karin Kaup Lapõnin (Estonia 200). Source: private library
News

Karin Kaup Lapõnin, the new executive director of the non-parliamentary Estonia 200, said that Estonia 200 is still operating, noting that its main goal currently is to develop its local branches across Estonia. The party likewise intends to run in the 2021 local government elections.

"Now is precisely the time where we are involved in establishing our branches and chapters so that we can get our organization functioning properly," Kaup Lapõnin said.

She added that a big seminar is planned for the end of summer as well, as is discussing the party's strategy moving forward. This fall, work will continue in preparing for the next  local government elections in 2021, and according to the director, the party is already seeking candidates to run for election in the 2021 polls.

"We definitely have very serious plans, and we definitely intend to have a strong representation out in several places," she said.

According to Kaup Lapõnin, Estonia 200 has gotten by quite well as a political party.

"It's true that we fell just short of the [5-percent] election threshold in the Riigikogu elections, but to reach 4.4-percent support among the people in four months is a pretty good result, in my book," Kaup Lapõnin said. "And we definitely intend to get elected in the next elections. I believe that our party has gotten by quite well over the past eight months; we are gaining new members, we're active, and we're keeping busy."

Karin Kaup Lapõnin, who began serving as Estonia 200's executive director this month, is a longtime Estonian diplomat who only recently crossed over into the private sector.

Kaup Lapõnin has previously served as a diplomat at the Permanent Representation of Estonia to the UN and as part of an EU delegation to the African Union, and in 2012 served as vice-president of the UNICEF Executive Board. She also previously worked for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as the Tax and Customs Board (MTA).

As of Tuesday, Estonia 200 has 600 registered members, according to Estonia's commercial register.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

estonia 200karin kaup lapõnin


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
12:51

Air force and Special Operations groups get new commanders

11:49

Gallery: Free movie music concert held at Song Festival Grounds

11:32

Two Russian bomber planes patrol Baltic international waters

10:33

Estonia unlikely to quit PACE on Russia issue

09:32

Municipal police take to ATVs in Old Town patrols

08:43

Russian citizen fishing without Narva Reservoir permit detained by PPA

15.07

Electric scooters may require further regulation, says PPA spokesperson

15.07

Final casting call for 'Tenet' extras in Tallinn

Opinion
15:20

National Audit Office asking Aas about shale oil investment plans

14:52

Ratas to attend Yellowstone Weekend summit in US

13:54

Info for Metallica concert attendees: Park further out, arrive early

12:51

Air force and Special Operations groups get new commanders

11:49

Gallery: Free movie music concert held at Song Festival Grounds

Business
09.07

Inspectorate: Number of youth under 15 working has increased

09.07

May exports up 8 percent, imports 3 percent on year

08.07

Latvia temporarily cuts own excise duty on spirits by 15 percent

08.07

Tourism in May up 6 percent on 2018

05.07

Banks: Inflation expected and may continue in second half of year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
16:57

Public administration minister seeking to merge state agencies

15:49

Estonia 200 already seeking candidates for 2021 local elections

15:20

National Audit Office asking Aas about shale oil investment plans

14:52

Ratas to attend Yellowstone Weekend summit in US

13:54

Info for Metallica concert attendees: Park further out, arrive early

12:51

Air force and Special Operations groups get new commanders

11:49

Gallery: Free movie music concert held at Song Festival Grounds

11:32

Two Russian bomber planes patrol Baltic international waters

10:33

Estonia unlikely to quit PACE on Russia issue

09:32

Municipal police take to ATVs in Old Town patrols

08:43

Russian citizen fishing without Narva Reservoir permit detained by PPA

15.07

Estonian online music portal Rada7 to shut down after 20 years

15.07

Electric scooters may require further regulation, says PPA spokesperson

15.07

Final casting call for 'Tenet' extras in Tallinn

15.07

Publishing VEB documents not in public interest, says interior minister

15.07

Männiku shooting range to get €200,000 NATO-compliant makeover

15.07

Defence League youth organizations' membership on the rise

15.07

Roxen captain still detained in Kaliningrad, may face further charges

15.07

Justice minister sets out smart crime policy to 2030

15.07

Overnight youth 'missing challenge' reaches Estonia, PPA warns of dangers

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: