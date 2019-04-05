ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Anastassia Kovalenko spends over €40,000 to not win SDE seat ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Anastassia Kovalenko.
Anastassia Kovalenko. Source: ERR
News

Figures released on individual candidate campaign self-financing at the 3 March general election show some significant levels of spend amongst some Social Democratic Party (SDE) and Reform Party candidates, one in particular.

Top of the table has to be Anastassia Kovalenko, unsuccessfully running for SDE and collecting 357 votes, who spend over €40,000 of her own funds on the campaign, BNS reports.

Ms Kovalenko, a motorcycle racing star, had also been at the centre of a thesis plagiarism case shortly before the election, as had co-runner Rainer Vakra (who narrowly missed out on a seat).

This makes up well over half of the total self-spend by SDE, which totalled €68,861, and around €35,000 more than the next-highest self-spender. What required the outlying level of spend by Ms Kovalenko has not been reported.

Other significant SDE self-spenders were:

  • Roy Strider (ran for the party but not a member, also did not win a seat): €5,486.
  • Heljo Pikhof: €3,318.
  • Katri Raik (outgoing interior minister): €2,794.
  • Marina Kaljurand €2,790.
  • Ivari Padar MEP: €2,374.
  • Siret Pihelgas: €1,956.
  • Sirje Tobreluts: €1,545
  • Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE leader): €1,330.

The remaining SDE candidates, over 120 of them, spent less than €1,000 apiece on their candidacies. A total of 10 SDE candidates won Riigikogu seats.

Meanwhile, the Reform Party's figures reveal that Keit Pentus-Rosimannus was the highest personal spender on campaigning, with €8,412. 

Reform

Reform members as a whole spent €28,851 of personal money on election campaigning, ERR's online Estonian news reports. The bulk of this went on online advertising, with €12,671. A total of €4,031 was spent on press advertising, it is reported, with €1,593 coming from the pockets of individual Reform candidates in street-based canvassing.

Other significant Reform self-spenders included Kalle Laanet (€3,943), Sergei Gorlatš (€3,583) and Andres Sutt (€3,413). Reform Party leader and prime ministerial candidate Kaja Kallas spent €1,764 on her campaigning, it is reported.

The figures above reflect reported individual self-financing. Parties also financed their own campaigns, which stretched into one or two million euros in the case of the biggest parties, for the entire campaigns.

The required deposit must also be paid for each candidate running in the election. Larger parties will usually pay these.

Parties receive funds from donors, as well as state grants; the latter are issued in proportion to the number of seats won at an election. Another source of party revenues is membership fees, with the bigger parties with memberships in the thousands bringing in the most via this channel.

Conversely, smaller parties struggle a lot more. Richness of Life, which struggled to pass the 500-member mark required for registration as a political party, required a lot of its members to pay their own deposits at the election. Since the party did not get any seats, these deposits were lost.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

reform partyanastassia kovalenkosdeparty financing


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
09:51

NATO celebrates 70th anniversary, reaffirms alliance strength, solidarity

08:59

Kaljulaid wants to talk bilateral relations, Ukraine, Georgia with Putin

04.04

Baltic Force brings 3,000 armed forces personnel in May exercise

04.04

Holm Bank established as Estonian capital-based lender

04.04

Gallery: Government resigns as per procedure, after new parliament convenes

04.04

Urmas Paet MEP: President Kaljulaid Russia trip important step

04.04

Põlluaas, Seeder, Kallas elected Riigikogu president, vice-presidents Updated

04.04

Kaljulaid to Riigikogu: We have a crisis not of democracy, but of values

Opinion
15:42

Raimond Kaljulaid misled voters and party, says Centre deputy chair

14:57

Estonia 200 names European elections candidate list

14:12

Local governments mark 100th anniversary of Constituent Assembly elections

13:17

No hidden agenda in Putin meeting says President Kaljulaid

12:41

How does the formation of a coalition government in Estonia work?

Business
01.04

Information system authority looks to expand e-voting as continuous service

01.04

Swedish authorities not to act on Browder Swedbank claims

01.04

Increased 95-grade fuel prices result from EU bio-additive regulations

01.04

Pensions of 350,000 in Estonia increase 8.4% on Monday

30.03

First design contract for Rail Baltica signed

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:24

Anastassia Kovalenko spends over €40,000 to not win SDE seat

16:35

Kaja Kallas: Coalition ready for Riigikogu vote on 15 April

15:42

Raimond Kaljulaid misled voters and party, says Centre deputy chair

14:57

Estonia 200 names European elections candidate list

14:12

Local governments mark 100th anniversary of Constituent Assembly elections

13:17

No hidden agenda in Putin meeting says President Kaljulaid

12:41

How does the formation of a coalition government in Estonia work?

12:16

Raimond Kaljulaid quits Centre Party

11:44

Martin Helme: Kallas attempt to form government will be a farce

10:32

Kõlvart promises to support Centre-EKRE-Isamaa coalition agreement

10:27

Official coalition negotiations starting as Kaja Kallas made PM candidate

10:02

Reform chairwoman Kaja Kallas given task to form next government

09:51

NATO celebrates 70th anniversary, reaffirms alliance strength, solidarity

08:59

Kaljulaid wants to talk bilateral relations, Ukraine, Georgia with Putin

04.04

Baltic Force brings 3,000 armed forces personnel in May exercise

04.04

'Truth and Justice' visitors' centre to open in Võru County

04.04

Holm Bank established as Estonian capital-based lender

04.04

Gallery: Government resigns as per procedure, after new parliament convenes

04.04

Urmas Paet MEP: President Kaljulaid Russia trip important step

04.04

Põlluaas, Seeder, Kallas elected Riigikogu president, vice-presidents Updated

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: