EKRE approves candidate list for European Parliament elections

News
BNS
EKRE chairman Mart Helme.
EKRE chairman Mart Helme. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The extended board of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) on Saturday approved the party's list of candidates for the upcoming European Parliament elections, which will be topped by party chairman Mart Helme.

EKRE's list of candidates includes Mart Helme, Martin Helme, Henn Põlluaas, Anti Poolamets, Peeter Ernits, Toivo Tasa, Maido Pajo, Urmas Reitelmann, and Jaak Madison.

Of these candidates, all but Mr Tasa and Mr Pajo were elected to the Riigikogu in the 3 March election.

The 2019 European elections are to take place from 23-26 May.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

mart helme conservative people's party of estonia


