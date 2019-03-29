Mart Helme to lead EKRE list in 2019 European Parliament elections

The board of the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) decided on the party's candidates on Thursday for the European Parliament elections on 26 May this year. The leader of the list is party chairman Mart Helme.

While EKRE's extended board will have to decide over the final line-up, it is already clear that Mr Helme will be the first candidate on the party's list.

Other candidates include Martin Helme, Henn Põlluaas, Anti Poolamets, Peeter Ernits, Toivo Tasa, Maido Pajo, Urmas Reitelmann and Jaak Madison.

The meeting convening on Saturday will also vote on the party's election platform. EKRE is hoping to get two to three mandates in the European Parliament.

"I think there are people on the list that would do very well in this job, who have sufficient experience in life as well as in politics," Mr Helme told ERR on Thursday. "Polls show that we're getting two seats, but we wouldn't mind three either."