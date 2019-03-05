Estonia 200 to run in European Parliament elections

Estonia 200 intends to run for election to the European Parliament and will begin preparing for the next local government elections in 2021, the board of Estonia 200 decided on Tuesday.

The party board will discuss next week which candidates will stand for the European Parliament elections, spokespeople for the party told BNS on Tuesday.

"Estonia 200 believes in a strong Europe," party chairwoman Kristina Kallas said. "The EU is already facing big challenges — external pressure as well as internal tensions are mounting, and the next five years are not going to be any easier. Europe is also looking at an economic slowdown, while the strength of Estonia's economy is based on that of Europe."

Estonia 200's ticket in the recent general elections included several foreign policy experts, and the party is not ruling out that in addition to them, its list for the May elections could be bolstered by a few well-known people from outside the party.

"Estonia 200 is willing to include anyone who wishes to contribute to the creation of a long-term plan for Estonia," Ms Kallas said, noting that there are several issues that will remain relevant to Estonia for a long time.

"We have compiled a network of people who are looking forward to a new kind of politics to solve Estonia's long-term problems, and we cannot let them down," she added.

Candidates for the European Parliament elections must be nominated to the State Electoral Office by 6 April.

The European Parliament elections will be held from 23-26 May.