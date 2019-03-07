news

Kristina Kallas to remain in politics, resign as director of Narva College ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Estonia 200 chairwoman Kristina Kallas.
Estonia 200 chairwoman Kristina Kallas. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Estonia 200 chairwoman Kristina Kallas announced on Thursday that she intends to remain in politics, and as it isn't possible to fulfil two executive roles at once, she will be resigning as director of the University of Tartu Narva College.

"I have decided to remain active in politics and remain chairwoman of Estonia 200," Ms Kallas wrote on social media. "As a result, I will be resigning as director of Narva College, as it is not possible to serve in two executive positions at once."

She added, however, that she would nonetheless remain tied to the college going forward, as she would continue working as a researcher and a member of the faculty.

"I will support the college until it finds a new director, and from there on out I will work on research in the field of integration," Ms Kallas wrote.

Estonia 200, which fell just short of the 5% election threshold in the 2019 Riigikogu election on Sunday, has since begun focussing on the European Parliament elections to take place in late May. While campaigning for the Riigikogu election, Ms Kallas took an unpaid vacation from Narva College, during which time Mai-Liis Palginõmm fulfilled the duties of director.

Kallas: No pressure to leave

Ms Kallas told ERR on Thursday that she had been under no pressure on the university's part to resign from her post as college director, reiterating that she would remain active in academics at the university.

"I considered this very thoroughly beginning Monday, spoke with a number of people, including at Narva College and from my party, and I made up my mind about it last night," she said.

"I cannot serve as chairwoman of the party and director of Narva College at the same time," she explained. "This would mean leading two organisations at the same time, and that is not possible timewise. A leader has to devote their full attention to their organisation or institution, and if there are too many other activities on the side, then that is a distraction."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

university of tartukristina kallasnarva collegeestonia 200


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
06.03

Reform to begin coalition talks with Centre Party Updated

06.03

Margus Hunt signs new contract with Colts

06.03

Doping scandal continues: EOK chief calls on Veerpalu to come out of hiding

06.03

Mikser: Centre likely less interested in two-party coalition than Reform

06.03

Kallas: I was told to act more masculine

06.03

Voter turnout in Riigikogu elections revised to 63.7%

05.03

Shrove Tuesday: Tallinn's lenten buns in review

05.03

Estonia 200 to run in European Parliament elections

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
13:34

Tax authority reminds Danske customers to change bank account info

12:39

Taxify announces rebrand as Bolt

11:27

January accommodated tourist numbers up 1% on year

10:31

Richness of Life demanding recount of e-votes

09:46

February consumer price index up 2% on year

Business
28.02

Bank of Estonia adds LHV to list of vital service providers

28.02

Net profit of Eesti Energia increases to €106 million in 2018

28.02

Producer price index increases by 0.6% in January

28.02

Government, ministries to look into potential damage claims against Danske

28.02

Prime minister waxes modest about 3.9% economic growth in 2018

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
15:55

Bill Browder files criminal conduct report against Swedbank

14:44

Kristina Kallas to remain in politics, resign as director of Narva College

13:34

Tax authority reminds Danske customers to change bank account info

12:39

Taxify announces rebrand as Bolt

11:27

January accommodated tourist numbers up 1% on year

10:31

Richness of Life demanding recount of e-votes

09:46

February consumer price index up 2% on year

09:04

Centre to decide on coalition talks with Reform on Friday

06.03

Sinisalu: Russia trying to influence Estonia via Western countries

06.03

Centre a bit wary due to being left out by Reform in the past, says Ratas

06.03

Isamaa looking into possible coalition with Centre, EKRE, SDE

06.03

Ossinovski wants Kaljurand to lead SDE in European elections

06.03

Reform to begin coalition talks with Centre Party Updated

06.03

Large share of diaspora paper vote goes to EKRE Updated

06.03

Margus Hunt signs new contract with Colts

06.03

Gallery: President Kaljulaid meeting with chairs of elected parties

06.03

Doping scandal continues: EOK chief calls on Veerpalu to come out of hiding

06.03

Mikser: Centre likely less interested in two-party coalition than Reform

06.03

Kallas: I was told to act more masculine

06.03

Voter turnout in Riigikogu elections revised to 63.7%

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: