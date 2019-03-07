Kristina Kallas to remain in politics, resign as director of Narva College

Estonia 200 chairwoman Kristina Kallas announced on Thursday that she intends to remain in politics, and as it isn't possible to fulfil two executive roles at once, she will be resigning as director of the University of Tartu Narva College.

"I have decided to remain active in politics and remain chairwoman of Estonia 200," Ms Kallas wrote on social media. "As a result, I will be resigning as director of Narva College, as it is not possible to serve in two executive positions at once."

She added, however, that she would nonetheless remain tied to the college going forward, as she would continue working as a researcher and a member of the faculty.

"I will support the college until it finds a new director, and from there on out I will work on research in the field of integration," Ms Kallas wrote.

Estonia 200, which fell just short of the 5% election threshold in the 2019 Riigikogu election on Sunday, has since begun focussing on the European Parliament elections to take place in late May. While campaigning for the Riigikogu election, Ms Kallas took an unpaid vacation from Narva College, during which time Mai-Liis Palginõmm fulfilled the duties of director.

Kallas: No pressure to leave

Ms Kallas told ERR on Thursday that she had been under no pressure on the university's part to resign from her post as college director, reiterating that she would remain active in academics at the university.

"I considered this very thoroughly beginning Monday, spoke with a number of people, including at Narva College and from my party, and I made up my mind about it last night," she said.

"I cannot serve as chairwoman of the party and director of Narva College at the same time," she explained. "This would mean leading two organisations at the same time, and that is not possible timewise. A leader has to devote their full attention to their organisation or institution, and if there are too many other activities on the side, then that is a distraction."