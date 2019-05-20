ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

444 polling places across Estonia open for early voting ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR
Polling place in the 2019 European elections.
Polling place in the 2019 European elections. Source: Sergei Stepanov
News

From Monday through Wednesday this week, all 444 polling places across Estonia will be open for early voting in the 2019 European Parliament elections.

A total of 16,262 voters had cast their ballot at polling places opened for early voting at county centers. Another 70,238 people had voted online as of 8 p.m. on Sunday; by noon on Monday, this total had increased to 84,186.

Altogether 8,808 people voted at polling places open in the capital city of Tallinn as of Sunday night, while another 4,154 had come to vote in person in Tartu. The polling place at Solaris Shopping Centre in Central Tallinn was the most popular single polling place, seeing 1,500 votes cast by Sunday night.

In the previous European Parliament elections five years ago, a total of 12,018 voters had voted in person in county centers and 45,589 people had cast their votes online by 8 p.m. of the fourth day of voting. In the March 3 general election, 128,266 voters in all had cast their vote by 8 p.m. of the fourth day of voting, 21,375 of them in person at polling stations and the remaining 106,891 online.

Early voting will take place in all 444 polling places across the country from noon until 8 p.m., from Monday through Wednesday. Each local government will provide at least one polling place where votes can be cast outside of one's registered place of residence. Further Estonian-language information regarding polling places can be found here.

Online voting is open 24 hours per day through 6 p.m. on Wednesday at valimised.ee.

Votes cast online can be changed by either voting again online or voting in person at a polling place during the early voting period. Voters cannot change an already cast vote on Election Day, which in Estonia is on Sunday, May 26. On May 26, voters may only vote in person at the polling place assigned to them according to their registered place of residence.

Voting in the European Parliament elections is open to all Estonian citizens as well as EU citizens who are permanent residents and have applied to vote in Estonia. The entire country constitutes one electoral district in the European election, which means that voters can cast their vote for any one of the 66 candidates running in Estonia.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

voting2019 european elections


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
19.05

Current, past Estonian presidents slam Russia re-entry to Council of Europe

18.05

Kaljulaid: Situation in Europe today can't be compared to pre-WWII scenario

18.05

LIVE: 2019 Lennart Meri Conference

17.05

Estonian-Finnish fishing vessel impounded in Kaliningrad not yet charged

17.05

Ossinovski: Ratas credibility taking a blow as he cleans up after EKRE

17.05

Estonia unchanged in LGBT+ rankings

17.05

Spring Storm a success, says EDF commander

17.05

Finance minister vows to oppose further EU integration

Opinion
15:31

Latvian public broadcaster also facing uncertain future

14:20

Finnish national fined after border zone trespass

13:46

Opinion: 12 things we learned from this year's Lennart Meri Conference

12:54

President: Current government may jeopardize Estonia's allied relations

12:25

444 polling places across Estonia open for early voting

Business
15.05

Government to continue discussing budget strategy Thursday, next week

15.05

Nordica carries over 2.2 million passengers in 2018

15.05

First quarter unemployment rate down to 4.7 percent on year

14.05

Road Administration takes island air service procurement to court

14.05

Operail doubles profits in first quarter of 2019

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

2019 Lennart Meri Conference
Day in the Life
Latest news
16:29

President to open 5th annual e-Governance Conference on Tuesday

16:17

Estonia-Finland undersea gas pipeline works starts Monday

15:31

Latvian public broadcaster also facing uncertain future

14:20

Finnish national fined after border zone trespass

13:46

Opinion: 12 things we learned from this year's Lennart Meri Conference

12:54

President: Current government may jeopardize Estonia's allied relations

12:25

444 polling places across Estonia open for early voting

11:49

Competition Authority to investigate recent Ida-Viru County blackout

11:18

Gallery: Government convenes in Vihula to discuss state budget strategy

10:13

Ratings: Marina Kaljurand may earn SDE two mandates in European elections

09:07

April industrial producer price index up 1.6 percent on year

19.05

Current, past Estonian presidents slam Russia re-entry to Council of Europe

19.05

Nearly 70,000 advance European parliament votes cast so far

18.05

Money laundering shifting away from tax havens to US, UK shell structures

18.05

Kaljulaid: Situation in Europe today can't be compared to pre-WWII scenario

17.05

Feature: Europe's moment for a new solution

17.05

Estonian-Finnish fishing vessel impounded in Kaliningrad not yet charged

17.05

Ossinovski: Ratas credibility taking a blow as he cleans up after EKRE

17.05

Estonia unchanged in LGBT+ rankings

17.05

SEB Bank: Labor market impacted most by salary pressure, demographics

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: