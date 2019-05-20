444 polling places across Estonia open for early voting

From Monday through Wednesday this week, all 444 polling places across Estonia will be open for early voting in the 2019 European Parliament elections.

A total of 16,262 voters had cast their ballot at polling places opened for early voting at county centers. Another 70,238 people had voted online as of 8 p.m. on Sunday; by noon on Monday, this total had increased to 84,186.

Altogether 8,808 people voted at polling places open in the capital city of Tallinn as of Sunday night, while another 4,154 had come to vote in person in Tartu. The polling place at Solaris Shopping Centre in Central Tallinn was the most popular single polling place, seeing 1,500 votes cast by Sunday night.

In the previous European Parliament elections five years ago, a total of 12,018 voters had voted in person in county centers and 45,589 people had cast their votes online by 8 p.m. of the fourth day of voting. In the March 3 general election, 128,266 voters in all had cast their vote by 8 p.m. of the fourth day of voting, 21,375 of them in person at polling stations and the remaining 106,891 online.

Early voting will take place in all 444 polling places across the country from noon until 8 p.m., from Monday through Wednesday. Each local government will provide at least one polling place where votes can be cast outside of one's registered place of residence. Further Estonian-language information regarding polling places can be found here.

Online voting is open 24 hours per day through 6 p.m. on Wednesday at valimised.ee.

Votes cast online can be changed by either voting again online or voting in person at a polling place during the early voting period. Voters cannot change an already cast vote on Election Day, which in Estonia is on Sunday, May 26. On May 26, voters may only vote in person at the polling place assigned to them according to their registered place of residence.

Voting in the European Parliament elections is open to all Estonian citizens as well as EU citizens who are permanent residents and have applied to vote in Estonia. The entire country constitutes one electoral district in the European election, which means that voters can cast their vote for any one of the 66 candidates running in Estonia.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!