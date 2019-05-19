ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Nearly 70,000 advance European parliament votes cast so far ({{commentsTotal}})

2019 European Elections
BNS, ERR News
Advance voting at polling stations, as well as e-voting online, is underway in Estonia (picture is illustrative).
Advance voting at polling stations, as well as e-voting online, is underway in Estonia (picture is illustrative). Source: ERR
2019 European Elections

Close to 70,000 voters had cast their ballot ahead of the European Parliament on Saturday evening, part of the so-called advance voting period ahead of the May 26 election day.

The precise tally, 69,232, was reached as at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, BNS reports, with 12,756 being cast at polling stations, and 56,476 online.

Online votes, which in practice make up the bulk of advance votes, can, however, be superseded multiple times, and once, by presenting in person at a polling station ahead of the May 26 election. However, advance votes cannot be superseded on election day itself.

Advance voting in person at county centres in each of Estonia's 15 counties (with multiple centres in the case of more populous counties, such as Harju County) runs until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday. Monday sees the opening of all 444 polling stations ahead of the election, and can be done away from a voter's registered place of residence – part of the rationale in introducing advance voting in the first place, allowing those who worked during the week at a location away from their home, as well as voters in more remote areas, more scope in voting.

This runs until May 22, as does online voting, which ends at 6:00 p.m. on the same day.

May 23-25 are "dark days", where no voting takes place.

On election day, voters can only vote in their "home" district.

Other options include voting at foreign missions or on ships flying the Estonian flag, in the advance voting period, or voting from home on the day (by prior arrangement), for those unable to reach a polling station or get online.

Breakdown

  • At the same stage ahead of the last European elections in 2014, just under 45,000 voters had cast a vote online or in person.
  • At the same stage ahead of the Riigikogu election of March 3 this year, 96,525 voters had cast their vote, around 83% of them online.
  • Close to 7,000 voters presented at polling stations in Tallinn, up to Saturday evening, and a little under half that voted in person at Tartu polling stations.
  • Sixty six candidates from nine parties plus several independents are running for Estonia's six MEP spots. Since Estonia is treated as one electoral district, at the European elections, voters can pick any of the candidates running.
  • All EU citizens registered as permanent residents in Estonia are eligible to vote in the same way that Estonian citizens can.

For more information, visit the electoral committee's site here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

2019 european electionselections in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
17.05

Spring Storm a success, says EDF commander

17.05

Finance minister vows to oppose further EU integration

17.05

Rein Suurkask to replace Kert Kingo as MP

17.05

Reinsalu attends Council of Europe 70th anniversary reception in Helsinki

17.05

Gallery: French unit replaces outgoing Belgians in NATO Battlegroup Estonia

16.05

Estonian government 100-day plan includes 58 objectives

16.05

Gallery: Kaljulaid welcomes Georgian president at Kadriorg

16.05

Estonian government endorses North Macedonia NATO accession protocol

Opinion
18.05

Kaljulaid: Situation in Europe today can't be compared to pre-WWII scenario

18.05

LIVE: 2019 Lennart Meri Conference Updated

17.05

Feature: Europe's moment for a new solution

17.05

Estonian-Finnish fishing vessel impounded in Kaliningrad not yet charged

17.05

Ossinovski: Ratas credibility taking a blow as he cleans up after EKRE

Business
15.05

First quarter unemployment rate down to 4.7 percent on year

14.05

Road Administration takes island air service procurement to court

14.05

Operail doubles profits in first quarter of 2019

13.05

Eesti Gaas set to enter Finnish market under Elenger brand rename

13.05

Indrek Neivelt: Seven dogmas Estonia needs to abandon

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

2019 Lennart Meri Conference
Day in the Life
Latest news
10:12

Nearly 70,000 advance European parliament votes cast so far

18.05

Money laundering shifting away from tax havens to US, UK shell structures

18.05

Kaljulaid: Situation in Europe today can't be compared to pre-WWII scenario

17.05

Feature: Europe's moment for a new solution

17.05

Estonian-Finnish fishing vessel impounded in Kaliningrad not yet charged

17.05

Ossinovski: Ratas credibility taking a blow as he cleans up after EKRE

17.05

Estonia unchanged in LGBT+ rankings

17.05

SEB Bank: Labor market impacted most by salary pressure, demographics

17.05

American hip-hop artist Wordsmith to give four free concerts in Estonia

17.05

Eesti Päevaleht scraps Saturday edition

17.05

Spring Storm a success, says EDF commander

17.05

Opinion Digest: Threats, farce, dangers and solutions

17.05

Finance minister vows to oppose further EU integration

17.05

Nordica 2018 unconsolidated losses total €2.3 million

17.05

Rein Suurkask to replace Kert Kingo as MP

17.05

Reinsalu attends Council of Europe 70th anniversary reception in Helsinki

17.05

Gallery: French unit replaces outgoing Belgians in NATO Battlegroup Estonia

17.05

Nearly 26,000 vote early, online on first day in European election

16.05

Rein Sikk: Give those not chosen for Dance Festival the chance to dance too

16.05

Estonian government 100-day plan includes 58 objectives

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: