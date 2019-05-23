ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
155,521 vote online in European Parliament elections

The flags of Estonia and the EU.
The flags of Estonia and the EU. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
Online and early voting in the 2019 European Parliament elections in Estonia ended on Wednesday. By Wednesday evening, a total of 223,870 people, or 25.4 percent of voters, had cast their vote, including 155,521 online and 68,349 in person at polling places.

Compared to the previous European Parliament elections five years ago, early voter turnout increased, up from 19.3 percent; a total of 174,245 people cast their votes early, either online or in person at polling places, in 2014.

All polling places will be open from 9 a.m. through 8 p.m. on Election Day, which is on Sunday, May 26.

On Election Day, voters may only vote in person at the polling place assigned to them according to their registered place of residence. Votes cast early and online cannot be changed on Election Day.

Voting in the European Parliament elections is open to all Estonian citizens as well as EU citizens who are permanent residents and have applied to vote in Estonia.

The entire country constitutes one electoral district in the European election, which means that voters can cast their vote for any one of the 66 candidates running in Estonia.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

