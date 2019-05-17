Nearly 26,000 vote early, online on first day in European election

As of Thursday evening, a total of 25,865 people had already cast their votes early and online in the 2019 European Parliament elections, the National Electoral Committee (VVK) said.

As of 8 p.m. on Thursday, 4,344 people had cast their votes early in county capitals, while 21,521 had voted online.

A total of 2,439 people voted in Tallinn, including 452 at Solaris Shopping Centre alone, and another in 1,055 cast their votes in person in Tartu.

In the previous European elections in 2014, as of the evening of the first day of voting, a total of 3,108 people had voted early in person, while another 15,405 had voted online.

By the end of the first day of early an online voting in the 2019 Riigikogu election in February, 32,351 Estonian citizens had cast their votes, including 4,633 in person and 27,718 online.

Voters will be able to vote at polling places in all county capitals through 8 p.m.on Sunday, May 19, regardless of their registered place of residence. Voters can also vote online 24 hours per day through 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22.

Votes cast online can be changed by either voting again online or voting in person at a polling place during the early voting period. Voters cannot change an already cast vote on Election Day, which in Estonia is on Sunday, May 26.

From May 20-22, voters can vote early in person at any of the 444 polling places open throughout Estonia; on May 26, voters may only vote in person in the polling place assigned to them according to their registered place of residence.

Voting in the European Parliament elections is open to all Estonian citizens as well as EU citizens who are permanent residents and have applied to vote in Estonia. The entire country constitutes one electoral district in the European election, which means that voters can cast their vote for any one of the 66 candidates running in Estonia.

