European Parliament elections advance voting starts Thursday

The 2019 European Parliament elections effectively start Thursday, with advance voting both in person, and electronically, opening at 9:00 a.m. in the latter case.

Polling stations are open in county centers across Estonia's 15 counties at 12:00 p.m., with at least one center per county, and multiple ones in the more populous counties (e.g. eight in Tallinn, which is in Harju County, and four in Tartu city).

Electronic voting can be cast via the Electoral Committee website, and runs until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22. Voters can supersede their e-vote either electronically, during that period, or at one of the advance voting period polling stations (link in Estonian).

A voter cannot change their vote on election day itself, May 26, according to an Electoral Committee press release.

The second phase of the advance voting period, so far as presenting in person goes, runs May 20-22, with all 444 polling stations opening, facilitating both voting in an individual's registered place of residence, and away from there. More information is here (link in Estonian).

Advance voting at polling stations away from a person's place of residence takes into account voters' mobility around the country, due for instance to work reasons; on polling day itself, voters can only cast their ballot at the polling station in their place of residence.

Estonia is treated as one single electoral district, however.

Voters need to bring a valid ID document, such as Estonian ID card, passport or driving license. An Estonian ID card or mobile ID is required for e-voting.

EU citizens with permanent residence in Estonia, including UK citizens, are eligible to vote in Estonia. Sixty six candidates are running, with six MEP spots up for grabs.