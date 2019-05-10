President Kaljulaid congratulates Arnold Rüütel on 91st birthday

Former Estonian president Arnold Rüütel turned 91 on Friday and was congratulated on the event by the current president, Kersti Kaljulaid.

''I would like to wish him much joy and continuing health,'' the president wrote on her own social media account, echoing comments she had made the previous year on the occasion of Rüütel's 90th.

Arnold Rüütel was the second President of the Estonian Republic, 2001-2006.