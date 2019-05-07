ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
No comment on Kaljulaid-Putin meet from Lithuanian president

BNS, ERR News
Lithuanian president Dalia Grybauskaitė.
Lithuanian president Dalia Grybauskaitė. Source: Thierry Charlier/AFP/Scanpix
Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaitė declined to comment Tuesday on her Estonian counterpart's recent visit to Moscow.

"I cannot make judgments about the behavior of other countries' leaders," Grybauskaitė told reporters in Vilnius, the Lithuanian capital, when asked, BNS reports. 

President Kersti Kaljulaid was in Moscow to attend the opening of the refurbished Estonian embassy there, and a meeting was arranged on April 19 with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking in the aftermath of the meeting, President Kaljulaid said that the leaders had "discussed complicated topics while demonstrating mutual respect even in the most difficult moments.''

She added that she hoped the renovated embassy would help to bring a new lease of life to bilateral relations between the countries, and that her being there was ''a sign that Estonia is ready for cooperation with its neighbor."

The Estonian president also used the opportunity to announce that it was time to resume the EU-Russia cooperation program.

Lithuania itself does not currently maintain relations with Russia at the political level, BNS reports.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kersti kaljulaidestonian-russian relationsestonian-lithuanian relations


15:23

Valdo Randpere named Reform representative to Public Broadcasting Council

14:41

President Kaljulaid visiting Spring Storm exercise

14:08

Outgoing Bank of Estonia governor: Bank had a good year

14:04

Balticconnector gas interconnection to be completed by beginning of 2020

13:01

Reinsalu: Coalition has not agreed on taking border treaty to Riigikogu

03.05

Electronic services of Estonian Tax and Customs Board down until May 8

03.05

Deliberations begin for 2020-2023 state budget strategy

02.05

Average civil service monthly wage in 2018 was €2,433

02.05

Survey suggests foreign employees often earn above national average

02.05

New government green-lights money laundering legislation amends

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

