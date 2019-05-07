No comment on Kaljulaid-Putin meet from Lithuanian president

Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaitė declined to comment Tuesday on her Estonian counterpart's recent visit to Moscow.

"I cannot make judgments about the behavior of other countries' leaders," Grybauskaitė told reporters in Vilnius, the Lithuanian capital, when asked, BNS reports.

President Kersti Kaljulaid was in Moscow to attend the opening of the refurbished Estonian embassy there, and a meeting was arranged on April 19 with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking in the aftermath of the meeting, President Kaljulaid said that the leaders had "discussed complicated topics while demonstrating mutual respect even in the most difficult moments.''

She added that she hoped the renovated embassy would help to bring a new lease of life to bilateral relations between the countries, and that her being there was ''a sign that Estonia is ready for cooperation with its neighbor."

The Estonian president also used the opportunity to announce that it was time to resume the EU-Russia cooperation program.

Lithuania itself does not currently maintain relations with Russia at the political level, BNS reports.