Party secretary-general: No point dramatizing drop in Centre ratings

Mihhail Korb.
Mihhail Korb. Source: Siim Lõvi
The Centre Party's secretary-general, Mihhail Korb, believes that the main reason behind the current record low ratings of the Centre Party is their coalition with EKRE and Isamaa. Korb also said that the new government hasn't reversed any developments seen over the last 20 years.

According to pollster Kantar Emor, just 15.3 percent of Estonian voters supported the Centre Party in May. The opposition Reform Party had the support of 34 percent, while the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) had 17 percent support, which makes Centre's result the lowest rating they have had in at least 12 years.

Commenting the survey on ETV's Ringvaade program, Korb said that this drop has been caused by the decision of the Centre Party to form a coalition with EKRE and Isamaa, the former a far-right and the latter a national-conservative party.

"Before the general election on March 3, people definitely had different expectations. However, nothing can be done now. The Centre Party didn't have that many options to form a government, so we had to decide: we either give up everything we've previously done, or form a government in which we can best protect the interests of our voters," Korb said.

According to Korb, nothing exceptional happened while forming the current government. "We didn't do anything irreversible to the government, and we certainly didn't reverse any developments seen over the last 20 years. Right now, people are just emotional, since they didn't expect any of this. However, I'm sure that once they understand that nothing bad will come of it, and that life in Estonia goes on, they'll understand it was the right choice," he added.

Korb also believes that his party should better explain to their voters why was it necessary to enter into this particular coalition. Moreover, people should not excessively dramatize the events, since much clearer ratings would be available in the next few weeks following the European Parliament elections, he said.

In the May ratings the Reform Party remained the most popular political force, while EKRE came in second place. The rating of the Social Democratic Party was 12.9 percent, while Eesti 200 got 11.5 percent. The rating of the Centre Party among Russian speakers in Estonia has dropped by almost half, now at 38 percent.

Editor: Ksenia Fadina, Dario Cavegn

mihhail korbcentre party


2019 European Elections
