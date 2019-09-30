ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonia 200 suggest progressive income tax, VAT ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Members of Estonia 200 party
Members of Estonia 200 party
News

The non-parliamentary party Estonia 200 is suggesting that the country's current tax system be fundamentally reviewed and that progressive income tax and value added tax (VAT) be introduced in Estonia.

"All the principles on which taxes today are based should be reviewed," the party said in a statement. "Thirty years is a long enough time to make a proper inventory of the system."

Estonia 200 is to make a proposal to the government to first consider the implementation of a progressive VAT and link the VAT rate to the ecological footprint of goods and services. "Progressive VAT will allow people to favor goods from near their home because, as a rule, their ecological footprint will be smaller," the party said.

According to Estonia 200, labor taxes also need thorough repair. "The burden on the employer to pay taxes must be reduced and the responsibility of the employee increased. The payment of a certain portion of the social tax must be made the responsibility of the employee. Ideally, the rate of the health insurance portion of social tax contributions should depend on the employee's health behavior," the party said.

Thirdly, Estonia 200 suggests that in addition to the amount of income, the progressive nature of income tax must also take into account the age of the payer. The party estimates that the income tax rate should be lower for young people and retirement-age workers. "Such a tax system relieves the heavy tax burden currently on the workforce and helps young people and the elderly stay on the labor market. It also keeps young people working in Estonia rather than encouraging them to work abroad," the party said.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

vattax reformprogressive income taxestonia 200progressive taxation in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

State budget 2020
MORE NEWS
14:01

Newspaper: TransferWise founders wealthiest Estonian entrepreneurs

13:23

Tuition fees for Estonian language education may not find political support

12:19

Statistics: Retail trade increased by 4 percent in August

11:33

Kontaveit falls five places in world tennis rankings, Kanepi rises

09:42

Estonia's PACE delegation to highlight problems related to Russia

Opinion
Business
27.09

Survey: Half of people in Estonia have savings

27.09

Burger King coming to Estonia

27.09

Finnair to add more flights to Tallinn-Helsinki route next year

27.09

Budget airline Lauda to start direct flights between Tallinn and Vienna

26.09

Pharmacists: Reversing reform would drive rural pharmacies out of market

Estonia 100
FEATURES
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
19:40

Blood donation day at Balti jaam station on Tuesday

19:19

Estonia 200 suggest progressive income tax, VAT

18:50

Environmental groups hand PM climate neutrality petition

18:26

What the papers say: Setos in UNESCO, another closure at Mall of Tallinn

18:13

Reinsalu not sure whether EU budget should be tied to rule of law

18:03

Estonian-Russian border infrastructure undermining e-visa trips

17:43

TalTech warned new superiors against McBride

17:18

Storm warning and strong winds expected to hit west and north Estonia

16:52

Study: Low wages for instructors threaten future of Song and Dance Festival

16:20

Farmers to voice concerns over support

15:55

New shale oil pre-refining plant to be discussed

15:09

Employers: Reliable employees should be exempt from immigration quota

14:40

Public vote to make Tartu a better place starts on Thursday

14:18

Police: All evidence directly indicating Rehe's death was suicide

14:01

Newspaper: TransferWise founders wealthiest Estonian entrepreneurs

13:23

Tuition fees for Estonian language education may not find political support

12:19

Statistics: Retail trade increased by 4 percent in August

11:33

Kontaveit falls five places in world tennis rankings, Kanepi rises

10:37

Gallery: President opens New Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre center

09:42

Estonia's PACE delegation to highlight problems related to Russia

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: