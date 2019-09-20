Survey: Estonia 200 most popular second choice party

One-fifth of voters would consider voting for either Estonia 200 or the Social Democrats (SDE), respondents said when asked about their second choice vote preference.

Polling company Turu-uuringute AS asked respondents to indicate what others parties would they be willing to vote for.

Estonia 200 was the most popular with 22 per cent saying it was their second choice preference. The Social Democrats received 21 percent, followed by and the Isamaa and Reform on 19 percent each.

The support of the Center Party and the EKRE as a second preference has decreased compared to earlier polls. Centre was 14 percent of respondent's second choice and EKRE was mentioned by six per cent.

56 percent would not vote for EKRE

The company also asked people which party they would definitely not vote for. EKRE is firmly in the lead with 56 percent of respondents saying they would never vote for the party. This was down 2 percent from the last poll a month ago.

The Reform Party and the Center Party are in second or third place, and both are excluded by 30 percent of the electorate, followed by the Social Democrats on 18 percent and Isamaa on 13 percent.

The research firm also studied which party's current voters completely exclude which parties.

Opposition to EKRE is particularly high, over 80 percent, among Reform, Social Democrats, and Estonia 200 voters. More than 40 percent of Centre Party and Isamaa voters also feel and dislike EKRE. There are significantly more voters in the Centre Party and Isamaa who would never vote for EKRE than those who listed it as their second choice.

EKRE's own voters are the most vigorous in excluding the Reform Party with 70 percent, followed by the Social Democrats, and then Estonia 200's.

The Centre party and the Reform Party are rather antipathetic to each other. 59 percent of the Centre Party voters would definitely not vote for the Reform Party and 48 percent would not vote for the Reform Party.

From Sept. 5-16, Turu-uuringute AS surveyed a total of 1,040 people, 515 in person and 525 in an online panel. When surveying 1,000 people, the maximum error does not exceed ±3.1 percent.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!