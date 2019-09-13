ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Kersti Sarapuu likely to be next Centre Party Riigikogu grouping leader ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Kersti Sarapuu, on a Centre Party pre-election campaign hoarding ahead of the March general election.
Kersti Sarapuu, on a Centre Party pre-election campaign hoarding ahead of the March general election. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

Kersti Sarapuu has been tipped for leader of the Centre Party's Riigikogu faction, replacing Kadri Simson, who is taking up a European Commissioner post.

"Full leadership of the [Riigikogu] faction will be elected at a party meeting next Monday," Centre's Secretary-General Mihhail Korb told ERR's online news in Estonian on Friday.

Korb added that the party board had proposed Sarapuu as leader, with Siret Kotka-Repinski and Andrei Korobeinik as deputy leaders.

Kadri Simson filed her official request to leave the Riigikogu, after being nominated Estonia's European Commissioner, with the energy portfolio. This means that Simson's vacated seat at the Riigikogu needs to be filled. Her replacement has already been named as Marko Šorin.

 --

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kadri simsonriigikogumihhail korbkersti sarapuucentre party


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
12.09

Estonia to use part of EU quota refugee money for integration activities

12.09

Outdoor adverts for British artist's exhibition banned in Tallinn

12.09

Air Baltic continues to make losses but still flies on

12.09

Police detain suspect after woman found dead in Viljandi County

12.09

Department of Cyber ​​Diplomacy to launch later this year

Opinion
Business
11.09

Rimi to launch online store in Estonia in 2020

11.09

2018 civil service pay €1,711 a month, rises highest in local authorities

11.09

Survey: Transferwise top employer pick for students, in diverse list

10.09

Statistics: Exports decreased in July while imports increased

09.09

Ministry of Finance forecasting €69 million more tax revenue for 2019

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
16:08

US Air Force transport plane in weekend low-level exercise over Estonia

15:43

Toom surprised EKRE voted with Centre on Estonian language bill

15:28

Minister for Population Affairs meets family values foundation

14:51

Kaljulaid: Ukraine can become the next success story

14:02

Estonian Language lessons to take place onboard Tallinn-Narva trains

13:27

Increasing number of foreign workers seeking help from lawyers

12:45

Daily: Study says Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel could bring Estonia €50 million

12:15

Kersti Sarapuu likely to be next Centre Party Riigikogu grouping leader

11:47

Simplified visa process to visit St. Petersburg launches in October Updated

11:29

President Kersti Kaljulaid on working visit to Ukraine

11:16

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Sept. 13-19

10:56

Public services can soon be accessed using Smart-ID

10:50

Tänak gets off to relatively slow start in Rally Turkey

08:16

Reading corner to be built in Tallinn's Kadriorg

12.09

Tartu University researchers help reveal Scythians' true identity

12.09

Estonia to use part of EU quota refugee money for integration activities

12.09

Outdoor adverts for British artist's exhibition banned in Tallinn

12.09

Air Baltic continues to make losses but still flies on

12.09

Police detain suspect after woman found dead in Viljandi County

12.09

Department of Cyber ​​Diplomacy to launch later this year

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: