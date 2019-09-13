Kersti Sarapuu likely to be next Centre Party Riigikogu grouping leader

Kersti Sarapuu has been tipped for leader of the Centre Party's Riigikogu faction, replacing Kadri Simson, who is taking up a European Commissioner post.

"Full leadership of the [Riigikogu] faction will be elected at a party meeting next Monday," Centre's Secretary-General Mihhail Korb told ERR's online news in Estonian on Friday.

Korb added that the party board had proposed Sarapuu as leader, with Siret Kotka-Repinski and Andrei Korobeinik as deputy leaders.

Kadri Simson filed her official request to leave the Riigikogu, after being nominated Estonia's European Commissioner, with the energy portfolio. This means that Simson's vacated seat at the Riigikogu needs to be filled. Her replacement has already been named as Marko Šorin.

--

