Party ratings: Social Democrats fall, Estonia 200 clears threshold

SDE chairman Indrek Saar.
SDE chairman Indrek Saar. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The Social democrats (SDE) have the least amount of support among voters since the election, new polling from Norstat Estonia AS showed on Wednesday, while Estonia 200 cleared the 5 percent threshold.

SDE's rating has fallen to 7.9 percent of support amongst respondents, the lowest since the national election in March. Falling from just over 10 percent in August.

Estonia 200's support has increased to 5.2 percent, the first time the party exceed the threshold since May. If the party had received 5 percent of the votes in the election they would have been represented in the Riigikogu.

Reform remained the most popular party in September with 34.2 percent of respondents support although this is a decline of 0.9 percent compared to the previous poll. 

The Centre Party's rating stayed the same at 23.3 percent. The Conservative People's Party of Estonia received 16.7 percent of respondents support, followed by the Social Democrats with 7.9 percent, and then Isamaa with 7 percent. 

The Estonian Green Party had 3.2 percent of voters support. Ratings of the other political parties remain below 2 percent.

In total support of parties in the government coalition is 47 percent which continues to exceed the opposition's total rating of 42.1 percent.

The poll covered the period of Sept. 3 to 30 and 4,000 people took part by telephone or online survey. The poll had a statistical error of +/- 1.55 percent. Norstat carried out the polling the Institute for the Study of Societal Issues.   

-- 

Editor: Helen Wright

