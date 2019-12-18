Party ratings: Estonia 200 pass Riigikogu seats threshold again

Support for non-parliamentary party Estonia 200 has broken through the 5 percent threshold required for Riigikogu seats, according to a recent survey.

The poll, carried out by research company Norstat on behalf of the Institute of Social Research an NGO, puts Estonia 200 on 5.4 percent of support among respondents. This would translate to Riigikogu seats; at the March general election the party missed out on any seats, polling just under the threshold.

This is the sixth week in a row the party has exceeded the 5 percent mark, according to ERR's online Estonian news.

Among the other parties, the opposition Reform Party remain most popular on 35.3 percent of support, with two coalition parties next: The Centre Party on 22.7 percent and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) polling 13.7 percent support.

The Social Democratic Party (SDE), in opposition, is next on 10.2 percent, with coalition party Isamaa polling 7 percent.

A total of 45.5 percent of respondents supported opposition parties and 43 percent supported coalition parties.

Norstat's latest aggregate results reflect a survey period from 18 November to 17 December, where a total of 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age were polled.

Norstat claims a statistical error of +/- 1.55 percent, which it says smooths out fluctuations in individual polls that can arise from both greater statistical error and short-term events.

The surveys were conducted online and via telephone.

