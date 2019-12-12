Social Democrats most popular second vote choice, EKRE least popular

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) is the second choice preference for 25 percent of voters, while the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) has a second preference of nine percent, according to a recent survey by Turu-uuringute AS.

The research firm asked respondents to say which parties they would and would not be prepared to vote for.

By asking about second preferences, the research shows the potential for political parties to increase their vote share should the first preference prove disappointing. In December, SDE was the most popular second choice for 25 percent of voters.

In second place was the non-parliamentary Estonia 200, who were named by 20 percent of respondents as their second preference. The Centre Party followed closely behind with 19 percent and the Reform Party with 16 percent. Isamaa was second preference for 12 percent of voters, followed by EKRE with 9 percent.

Turu-uuringute AS also investigated which party voters would never vote for and results shows 56 percent would never vote for EKRE.

The second most unpopulat party was Reform with 33 percent followed by the Centre Party on 27 percent.

When looking at which party voters have the greatest opposition to, the coalition versus the opposition, the results were clearly with the opposition to the EKRE being the highest among the Reform Party (over 80 percent) and SDE (77 percent).

Approximately 40 percent of respondents whose first vote choice is Isamaa or Centre Party said they would never vote for EKRE.

EKRE voters said they would never cast a ballot for the Reform Party (72 percent) and SDE (53 percent).

