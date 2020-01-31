ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Study: Support for Reform and Center has equalized

Support for Reform and Center is equalizing, a study from Turu-uuringute AS shows.
Source: Siim Lõvi, collage: JJ Oidermaa
The Reform Party's popularity is declining and hovering around the same levels as the Center Party, a study commissioned by ERR and carried out by Turu-uuringute AS shows.

In January, the Reform Party's support was 25 percent and the Center Party's 24 percent. Compared to a month earlier, the Reform Party's rating declined by four percentage points.

There has been a big drop for the Reform Party since October when it had 32 percent support from respondents. The Center Party's support has risen from 22 percent in October.

EKRE was the third most popular party with 18 percent support, which is approximately their average level of support. The Social Democratic Party (SDE) had 10 percent.

Non-parliamentary party Estonia 200 received 8 percent support, and coalition partner Isamaa had 7 percent, an increase from 5 percent in December.

The total support of the three government parties in January was 49 percent and the two opposition parties of the Riigikogu a total of 35 percent.

The other non-parliamentary parties, the Estonian Greens received 3 percent support in January, the Richness of Life Party and the Free Party 1 percent each.

Comparing support levels to the results of the last elections, Reform and Isamaa have seen declining support levels, from 28.9 percent and 11.4 percent, respectively. Estonia 200's level of support has risen from 4.4 percent to 8 percent. The survey results showed the results for other parties had remained approximately the same.

Turu-uuringute AS interviewed 808 Estonian citizens, 400 of them face-to-face and 408 online. The margin of error did not exceed ± 3.10 percent. 

A survey by Norstat released on Thursday showed Reform's support was above 30 percent.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

reform partycenter partyparty ratingsturu-uuringute as
