Party ratings: Support for opposition parties has declined

While there has been no significant change in support for any of the parties over the past week, support for the opposition parties Reform and the Social Democrats (SDE) has fallen slightly in the last month, results of a survey released by Norstat on Wednesday show.

The latest poll shows 32.6 percent of respondents favored the Reform Party, 21.4 percent the Center Party and 17.5 percent the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE).

The top three are followed by Estonia 200 in 8.3 percent, SDE on 7.9 percent and Isamaa on 6.6 percent. Estonia 200's support, which has risen in recent months, fell slightly from 9 percent last week.

A total of 45.5 percent of the respondents support the coalition parties and 40.5 percent of the opposition parties.

A week ago, the total support for coalition parties was 44.6 percent and 41.8 percent for opposition parties.

Last time support for the opposition was at such a low level was shortly after the parliamentary elections in March 2019, the NGO MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut said.

The latest cumulative results reflect the survey period from February 4 to March 3. Interviews were conducted between 04.02.11.02, 13.02-18.02, 19.02-25.02 and 26.02-02.03 by phone and web survey. In total 4,004 Estonian citizens aged 18 and over responded.

To ensure the representativeness of the results, sample data were weighted according to a proportional distribution of eligible citizens based on key socio-demographic characteristics. The statistical error in the study is +/- 1.55 percent.

