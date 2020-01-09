Party ratings: Estonia 200 passes Isamaa

A recent survey says that non-parliamentary party Estonia 200 has surpassed coalition party Isamaa in the ratings.

Estonia 200, which narrowly missed out on Riigikogu seats at the March general election, polled at 7 percent, according to market research company Norstat, compared with Isamaa on 6.1 percent.

Since the threshold for getting Riigikogu seats is 5 percent of the vote, this would translate into seats if an election were held today.

The Reform Party remains most popular, polling at 33.4 percent of respondents, with Centre in second place on just under 22 percent and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) on 15.5 per cent. Centre, EKRE and Isamaa make up the coalition, Reform are in opposition.

The other opposition party, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) polled at just over 10 percent of support.

The split in support between coalition and opposition parties was identical, at 43.5 percent, according to ERR's online news in Estonian.

The Norstat survey was conducted on behalf of the Institute for Social Research (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut) and covered a period from December 2 to January 7,divided into four week-long blocks, polling just over 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age. Surveys were conducted via phone and online, with focus groups weighted according to a proportional distribution of eligible citizens based on key socio-demographic characteristics, Norstat says.