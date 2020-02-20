ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Party ratings: Estonia 200 overtakes Social Democrats

Estonia 200 chair Kristina Kallas.
Estonia 200 chair Kristina Kallas. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Support for non-parliamentary party Estonia 200 surpassed the Social Democrats (SDE) and is now the fourth most popular party, results from a weekly poll conducted by Norstat and the Institute for Social Research (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut) show.

The results show the Reform Party has support from 33.9 percent of the respondents, the Center Party 20.6 percent and the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) 16 percent. 

Support of the Reform Party has fallen by one percentage point, support of the Center Party is stable and EKRE's support has increased by 1.9 percentage points.

The top three are followed by Estonia 200, with 9 percent support, the Social Democrats (SDE) with 8.8 percent and Isamaa with 6.3 percent. Estonia 200's support has been growing for the last ten weeks.

The latest results reflect the survey period from January 23 to February 18. The surveys were conducted between 23.01-27.01, 28.01-03.02, 04.02-11.02 and 13.02-18.02 and were answered by a total of 4,005 Estonian citizens aged 18 and over online or by phone.

The statistical error in the study is +/- 1.55 percent.

Editor: Helen Wright

reformparty ratingscentersocial democratic partyisamaaestonia 200norstat
