Party ratings: EKRE support rises, Estonia 200 fourth most popular party

EKRE's torch-lit parade on the 102nd anniversary of the republic.
EKRE's torch-lit parade on the 102nd anniversary of the republic. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) level of support rose by 1.5 percent last week and non-parliamentary party Estonia 200 rose to the fourth most popular party, the results of a survey by Norstat and the Institute for Social Research (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut) show.

Last week Reform and Center were the most popular parties polling at 33.1 percent and 20.5, respectively. Both parties saw a slight drop in support from 33.9 percent and 20.6 percent, respectively.

EKRE's support rose from 16 percent to 17.5 percent. Estonia 200 had the support of 9 percent of respondents putting the party slightly above the Social Democrats (SDE) on 8.7 percent. Estonia 200's support stayed at the same level and the party's 10 week rise has stopped.

Isamaa polled at 6.6 percent.

The coalition parties - Center, Isamaa and EKRE - had 44.6 percent support and the opposition - Reform and SDE - 41.8 percent.

Interviews were carried out by phone and online between January 28 and February 25. The surveys were conducted between 28.01.03.02, 04.02-11.02, 13.02-18.02 and 19.02-25.02. In total, 4,005 people over the age of 18 were asked. The margin of error is 1.55 percent.

Editor: Helen Wright

