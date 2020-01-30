Party ratings: Reform's support rising again

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Kaja Kallas at the Reform Party summer days event. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
Support from the Reform Party, which was on a slight downward trend at the end of last year, rebounded at the end of January and grew by 1.4 percentage points in a week, a survey commissioned by the NGO the Institute for Social Research (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut) and carried out by the polling company Norstat Eesti AS shows.

The survey results show the Reform Party has 34.2 percent support from respondents, the Center Party 22.3 percent and the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) 14.1 percent. The top three are followed by the Social Democratic Party (SDE) with 9.3 percent, Estonia 200 with 7.5 percent and Fatherland 6.7 percent.

A Norstat survey published last week put Reform's support level at 32.8 percent.

But within these results, the level of support for the Center Party decreased by 0.7 percentage points in a week, EKRE has decreased by 0.9 percentage points and the support of the SDE by 0.1 percentage points. Estonia 200's support increased by 0.3 percentage points in a week and Isamaa's by 0.1 percent.

The opposition parties had slightly more combined support with a total of 43.5 percent and 43.1 percent of respondents supported the coalition parties (Center, Isamaa and EKRE).

The latest survey results cover the period from January 3 to January 27, and 4,004 Estonian citizens of voting age were interviewed. 

The interviews were conducted between 03.01-07.01, 08.01-14.01, 16.01-21.01 and 23.01-27.01 and surveys were conducted online and by phone. The statistical error in the study is +/- 1.55 percent.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

party ratings
