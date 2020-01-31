Ratings: Center biggest in towns, EKRE in countryside

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Party support by region (green Center, yellow Reform, black EKRE, brownish color a combination of Center and EKRE).
Party support by region (green Center, yellow Reform, black EKRE, brownish color a combination of Center and EKRE). Source: ERR
The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) ranks highest among all parties in support among rural dwellers, whereas Center is most popular in urban areas, according to recent research.

The survey, from pollsters Turu-uuringute, broke down its findings along socio-economic lines, as follows.

Gender

Reform is the most popular party among women voters, at 28 percent, the survey said, closely followed by Center on 24 percent. EKRE were on 14 percent.

Among men, the same three parties are most popular, but the order is different, with EKRE significantly more popular.

Twenty-four percent of men respondents said they would vote for Center, just one percentage point ahead of those would would pick EKRE. Reform in turn was one percentage point behind that, on 22 percent.

At national level, Center and EKRE are in office, with the Isamaa party; Reform and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) are in opposition.

Age

Voters over 74 show most support for Center, at 30 percent, according to Turu-uuringute.

The same party are slightly ahead of EKRE in the 50-74 age group, at 30 percent and 25 percent respectively.

Those aged 25 right the way through to 49 see the Reform Party most favorably; Kaja Kallas' party polls 36 percent with this group.

Younger voters were much more undecided, with almost equal amounts of support expressed for Center (21 percent), SDE (21 percent), EKRE (19 percent) and Reform (17 percent).

Ethnic group

Among non-ethnic Estonians, Center are still by far the most popular, at 66 percent, unchanged from Christmas, the survey said. In contrast, just 16 percent of ethnic Estonians said they would support Center.

With the latter group, Reform are most popular, on 28 percent, followed by EKRE (21 percent), Center, as noted, on 16 percent, SDE on 11 percent, non-parliamentary party Estonia 200 on 9 percent, and Isamaa on 8 percent.

Among non-ethnic Estonians, Reform is the only other party to be on double figures of support, according to the data, at 10 percent. SDE poll 6 percent, Estonia 200 4 percent and EKRE 3 percent.

Education level

Amongt those with higher education qualifications, Reform were most popular, at 33 percent.

Reform were also the largest party with those with specialized or vocational secondary education, at 29 percent. Support for Center and EKRE is lower than average among these groups.

Those with primary or basic education went for EKRE most, at 27 percent, though just ahead of Center and Reform, who were both on 26 percent according to the poll.

Region

Center remains most popular in Estonia's easternmost county, Ida-Viru County. Fifty percent of respondents to the poll there said they'd vote Center.

In Tallinn, Center and Reform are almost neck-and-neck on 30 percent for Reform, and 28 percent for Center.

In northern Estonia outside Tallinn, Reform were most popular (28 percent) closely followed by EKRE (24 percent).

The same pattern was seen in western Estonia, where Reform and EKRE are equally supported by 26 percent of the population.

In central and southern Estonia, EKRE and Center are most popular, each polling 23-25 percent, according to the survey.

Rural versus urban areas

EKRE has a higher rating among voters in rural areas, at 25 percent compared with 14 percent in towns and cities. 

This situation is almost reversed for Center, who see 29 percent of support in urban areas, and 17 percent in rural ones.

No difference in support for Reform, SDE and Isamaa was observed in rural areas compared with towns.

Income levels

Center Party support is highest among respondents with an average monthly income per family member of less than €500, at 35 percent.

Amonst those with a monthly average income of €650 or higher per family member, the Reform Party is the most popular.

Within the most affluent electoral group (over €1,000 per household member), 42 percent supported the Reform Party.

EKRE support among this highest-earning bracket is at 13 percent, compared with 21 percent among those making less than €1,000 a month.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

