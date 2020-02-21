Party ratings: Support for Isamaa and EKRE falls, increases for Estonia 200

A monthly poll commissioned by ERR shows support for Isamaa and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) fell compared to last month, while non-parliamentary party Estonia 200's support increased.

January's survey saw a levelling of support for the two biggest parties, Reform and Center, which continued this month. The most popular party in February was the Reform Party, with 25 percent of respondents' support. Reform was followed by the Center Party with 24 percent.

EKRE stayed in third place but saw a decline of 2 percent.

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) followed with 10 percent and Estonia 200 with 9 percent. Support for Estonia 200 has steadily increased since December, when only 5 percent of voters polled said they supported the party.

Isamaa's support fell again to the electoral threshold of 5 percent. Last month, the party's support stood at 7 percent.

The total support of the three coalition parties was 45 percent, and that of the two opposition parties, 35 percent.

In February, the Estonian Greens fell below the electoral threshold at 2 percent of support, and the Richness of Life Party obtained 1 percent support. The support of the Free party was less than 1 percent.

Similarly to other polling companies, Turu-uuringute AS asked respondents about the party they were most likely to vote for in an election, which makes the election results comparable to the Riigikogu elections which took place in March 2019.

In February, the percentage of non-respondents was 24 percent. When including all respondents (including those who answered "don't know" or "don't want to say"), the support levels changed. The Reform Party had 19 percent, the Center Party 18 percent, EKRE 12 percent, SDE 8 percent, Estonia 200 7 percent, Isamaa 4 - putting the party below the electoral threshold.

Between February 6 and 17, Turu-uuringute AS interviewed 864 Estonian citizens, 421 of them face-to-face and 443 by web surveys. The margin of error does not exceed ± 3.10 percent.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!