ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Party ratings: Support for Isamaa and EKRE falls, increases for Estonia 200 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Estonia 200 chairman Kristina Kallas.
Estonia 200 chairman Kristina Kallas. Source: ERR
News

A monthly poll commissioned by ERR shows support for Isamaa and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) fell compared to last month, while non-parliamentary party Estonia 200's support increased.

January's survey saw a levelling of support for the two biggest parties, Reform and Center, which continued this month. The most popular party in February was the Reform Party, with 25 percent of respondents' support. Reform was followed by the Center Party with 24 percent. 

EKRE stayed in third place but saw a decline of 2 percent. 

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) followed with 10 percent and Estonia 200 with 9 percent. Support for Estonia 200 has steadily increased since December, when only 5 percent of voters polled said they supported the party.

Isamaa's support fell again to the electoral threshold of 5 percent. Last month, the party's support stood at 7 percent.

The total support of the three coalition parties was 45 percent, and that of the two opposition parties, 35 percent.

In February, the Estonian Greens fell below the electoral threshold at 2 percent of support, and the Richness of Life Party obtained 1 percent support. The support of the Free party was less than 1 percent.

Similarly to other polling companies, Turu-uuringute AS asked respondents about the party they were most likely to vote for in an election, which makes the election results comparable to the Riigikogu elections which took place in March 2019. 

In February, the percentage of non-respondents was 24 percent. When including all respondents (including those who answered "don't know" or "don't want to say"), the support levels changed. The Reform Party had 19 percent, the Center Party 18 percent, EKRE 12 percent, SDE 8 percent, Estonia 200 7 percent, Isamaa 4 - putting the party below the electoral threshold.

Between February 6 and 17, Turu-uuringute AS interviewed 864 Estonian citizens, 421 of them face-to-face and 443 by web surveys. The margin of error does not exceed ± 3.10 percent.

 

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

reformekreparty ratingscenterturu-uuringute associal democratsestonia 200
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
10:29

Jaak Aab in Kohtla-Järve: there won't be quick end to oil shale industry

10:02

Party ratings: Center Party losing support among Russian speaking voters

09:44

Constitutional committee supports not changing pension reform law

09:19

Lemmit Kaplinski elected Tartu city council chair

09:06

Party ratings: Support for Isamaa and EKRE falls, increases for Estonia 200

08:58

Foreign minister issues statement over Russian cyberattacks on Georgia

08:34

Anett Kontaveit out of Dubai tournament

08:27

Board of the Riigikogu likely to continue

20.02

Estonia wants to apply for EU funding for broadband last mile project

20.02

Swedbank: Exceptionally mild winter negatively affecting economy

20.02

Riigikogu Social Affairs Committee greenlights EKRE pharmacy reform bill

20.02

Chinese man living in Tallinn sends 20,000 masks to China

20.02

Health Information System will soon suggest treatments to doctors

20.02

Kõlvart: First transport network, then real estate

20.02

Eesti Post reduces number of mailboxes

20.02

Social affairs committee would allow new tobacco products to market

20.02

End date for digitalization of vaccination information still unclear

20.02

Estonian citizen dies due to gas poisoning in France

20.02

Lavly Perling to advise Ukraine on rule of law

20.02

Foreign trade minister highlights tourism's economic significance

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: