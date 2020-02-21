Party ratings: Center Party losing support among Russian speaking voters

A monthly poll conducted on behalf of ERR by pollsters Turu-uuringute AS shows the Center Party are losing support among Russian-speaking voters, including in Ida-Viru County, but is still the most popular party in Tallinn.

The Center Party had the support of 16 percent of Estonian respondents in February and 58 percent of non-Estonians.

In January the figure for non-Estonians was 66 percent and in December 2019 it was 64 percent. Historically, the Center Party has the highest levels of support among non-Estonian respondents and in the past, it has been well over 70 percent, and even has high as 80 percent.

Among Estonian voters, the Reform Party has the strongest support at 30 percent and EKRE has the second-highest on 19 percent. 11 percent of Estonian voters support the Social Democratic Party (SDE), 10 percent Estonia 200 and Isamaa 7 percent.

Among voters of other nationalities, the Reform Party, the SDE and Estonia 200 support are fairly equal with 9, 8 and 7 percent, respectively.

Center Party losing support in Ida-Viru County

In view of the local government council elections in 2021, the Center Party has the highest level of support in Tallinn at 31 percent, an increase from last month when the figure was 28 percent. The Reform Party's support in the capital is 26 percent.

When discussing the local elections, it should be kept in mind that in these elections the weight of the so-called Russian vote is higher than in the Riigikogu elections because long-term residents, not only citizens, can vote.

In Tallinn, the SDE, Estonia 200 and EKRE receive more or less equal support at 12, 11 and 10 percent, respectively.

The Center Party also has the highest level of support in Ida-Viru County with 36 percent. However, it is significantly lower than in January when the figure was 50 percent. In central Estonia, the support for the Center Party is slightly higher than other parties at 25 percent.

The Reform Party is the most popular in northern Estonia with 27 percent and in southern Estonia with 29 percent.

But in west Estonia voters prefer EKRE (29 percent), but the Reform Party (26 percent) is not far behind.

Preferences in other groups of respondents

Men tend to prefer EKRE and women prefer the SDE. The Center Party is the most popular among the elderly, but Isamaa and SDE also gather support from the elderly. The Reform Party is the most popular with younger voters.

Respondents with higher education prefer the Reform Party (30 percent), those with a secondary education prefer Center Party (27 percent), and EKRE is most popular (31 percent) among those with basic education.

Reform is supported by more affluent voters and the Center Party by lower-income voters. Other parties are fairly evenly supported by voters in both income groups.

Between February 6 and 17, Market Research AS interviewed 864 Estonian citizens, 421 of them in face-to-face interviews and 443 in web surveys.

