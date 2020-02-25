ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Survey: Support for Ratas and Center falls in Ida-Viru County ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Jüri Ratas in front of the Kadriorg's castle.
Jüri Ratas in front of the Kadriorg's castle. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

According to a survey conducted by pollsters Turu-uuringute AS commissioned by daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) in February, 30 percent of Estonians would like to see Jüri Ratas remain as prime minister, though in Ida-Viru County, he has lost some support.

EPL wrote that according to the survey, 27 percent of respondents wish to see Kaja Kallas (Reform) as the prime minister. Nine percent thought that Mart Helme (EKRE) would be the best candidate, four percent were in favor of the leader of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) Indrek Saar and three percent said that the best prime minister would be the leader of the Isamaa Party, Helir-Valdor Seeder.

Ratas' loss of support in Ida-Viru County, a key Center stronghold, was significant.

"From November to January, 35-37 percent of the people entitled to vote, considered Ratas the best possible prime minister. Ratas has the reason to look at his support from non-ethnic Estonian voters with greater concern. For the Center Party, this is an extremely important electoral group - no other party depends on the Russian-speaking voter to that extent. Within a month, Ratas' support has decreased by 12 percent among the non-ethnic Estonian voters. From the 48 percent, only 36 is left," the newspaper noted, referring to the study and associating the loss of support with the jobs lost or potentially lost in the oil shale industry which dominates the region's economy.

The survey showed that while last April, 35 percent of Ida-Viru County's voters supported Ratas as the leader of the government, in February this stood at 24 percent.

The support of the Center Party in Ida-Viru County as a whole also fell to 38 percent in February, from the 50 percent from the month before.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

jüri ratascenter partyprime ministerida viru countyelection
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:58

Estonian defense companies represented at Abu Dhabi trade fair

16:43

Media union wants 18+ signs on erotic and videos with adult themes

16:21

Opposition MPs hail Riigikogu vote down of EKRE pharmacy bill

15:54

Snow expected to fall in coming days

15:38

ICT cluster developing platform for automated business transactions

15:23

Miss Rapla County competition sees evening gown round shown on ETV

14:52

SEB Bank: Online purchases grow over 50 percent, 2017-2019

14:36

Ministry of Culture wants to change name of Old Town Theater

14:12

Mart Helme raises police chief monthly salary to €6,000

13:53

Masked defense unit participates in independence parade for first time

13:27

Storm damages trees and coastline in Pärnu County

13:10

EKRE's pharmacy reform bill rejected by Riigikogu

12:39

Winter swimmers celebrated Estonia's anniversary with mass bathing

12:19

EDF personnel in Mali celebrate Independence Day

11:51

Paper: Tramline could be built in Haapsalu

11:36

Burj Khalifa lit-up in blue, black and white for Estonian independence day

11:12

Pharmacy magnate urges Riigikogu to stand up for business freedoms

10:54

Independence day divers take Estonian flag to bottom of a lake

10:27

Survey: Support for Ratas and Center falls in Ida-Viru County

10:04

Toyota team boss: I forgave Tänak long ago

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: