ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Party ratings: Poll puts Estonia 200 on 14 percent ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Kantar Emor's February poll.
Kantar Emor's February poll. Source: Emor
News

Non-parliamentary party Estonia 200 have received their highest level of support in a new poll by Kantar Emor which puts the party at 14 percent.

In January, support for Estonia 200 in Kantar Emor's poll was 9 percent, in February it had risen to 14 percent. At the same time, support of coalition party Isamaa fell below the five percent electoral threshold, to four percent.

Results of the February poll show the most popular party last month was the Reform Party with 31 percent, an increase of 1 percent from January but a drop from 35 percent in December 2019.  

The Center Party and EKRE were in second and third place, with 18 percent and 17 percent respectively. Support for both parties did not change substantially compared to January's poll.

Estonia 200 rose to fourth place with 14 percent support. The party's support has never reached such a level in any previous poll.

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) was fifth with 12 percent. In January, SDE supporters were at 14 percent.

The biggest drop in support was seen for Isamaa, who dropped from eight percent in January to four percent in February.

The Greens has three percent support, and the Biodiversity Party polled at 1 percent.

Kantar removed the "don't know" answer from respondents in February and so 22 percent of people asked could not express their opinion.

As of February 2017, Kantar Emor conducts party ratings surveys only through online interviews. The web survey asked 30,000 respondents aged 18-84.

Other polling companies who have released survey results in recent weeks have also seen an increase in support for Estonia 200.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

party ratingskantor emorestonia 200
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:41

17-year-old race walker Jekaterina Mirotvortseva sets new Estonian record

14:12

Time restrictions for TV and radio advertising might be relaxed

14:02

Tallink to develop port at Tallinn's iconic Linnahall Updated

13:46

Reform proposing €500 minimum income tax exemption for all

13:08

PBK leadership not giving definite info on future of channel news reporting

12:49

Party ratings: Poll puts Estonia 200 on 14 percent

12:31

Chess Olympiad winner cannot receive an Olympic winners pension

12:08

Following Tootsi loss, Utilitas planning major renewables investments

11:46

Isamaa, Reform, SDE initiate no-confidence motion in Pärnu mayor

11:24

Tallinn School of Music and Ballet signs construction contract

11:11

New Rail Baltic Estonia chairman announced

10:43

Paper: University of Tartu refused to publish article on Huawei

10:29

Expert: Tallinn won't go into quarantine mode if Coronavirus detected

10:29

Tallinn's mayor met with Australian ambassador in Estonia

10:10

Kristina Kallas: Ida-Viru County awaiting government alternatives to Põxit

09:58

Four individuals tested for Coronavirus in Estonia so far, all negative

09:39

Tax and Customs Board starts refunding overpaid income tax

09:18

EKRE deputy chair: Pharmacy reform all in the mail, closures likely

09:04

Gallery: Snowy conditions to last all day in north of Estonia

08:42

Anett Kontaveit out of Dubai tournament

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: