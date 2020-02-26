Party ratings: Poll puts Estonia 200 on 14 percent

Non-parliamentary party Estonia 200 have received their highest level of support in a new poll by Kantar Emor which puts the party at 14 percent.

In January, support for Estonia 200 in Kantar Emor's poll was 9 percent, in February it had risen to 14 percent. At the same time, support of coalition party Isamaa fell below the five percent electoral threshold, to four percent.

Results of the February poll show the most popular party last month was the Reform Party with 31 percent, an increase of 1 percent from January but a drop from 35 percent in December 2019.

The Center Party and EKRE were in second and third place, with 18 percent and 17 percent respectively. Support for both parties did not change substantially compared to January's poll.

Estonia 200 rose to fourth place with 14 percent support. The party's support has never reached such a level in any previous poll.

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) was fifth with 12 percent. In January, SDE supporters were at 14 percent.

The biggest drop in support was seen for Isamaa, who dropped from eight percent in January to four percent in February.

The Greens has three percent support, and the Biodiversity Party polled at 1 percent.

Kantar removed the "don't know" answer from respondents in February and so 22 percent of people asked could not express their opinion.

As of February 2017, Kantar Emor conducts party ratings surveys only through online interviews. The web survey asked 30,000 respondents aged 18-84.

Other polling companies who have released survey results in recent weeks have also seen an increase in support for Estonia 200.

