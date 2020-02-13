ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Party ratings: Support for Center declines, Estonia 200 at record high ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Helve Särgava joins the Center Party.
Helve Särgava joins the Center Party. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

A new party support survey by pollsters Norstat shows the Center Party's support had declined by more than 2.5 percent, while Estonia 200's has risen and the Reform Party remains the most popular party.

The results, which were released on Thursday, show the Reform Party has 34.9 percent of respondents support, the Center Party has 20.4 percent - a drop of 2.6 percent - and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) 15.3 percent.

The top three are followed by the Social Democratic Party (SDE) on 9.4 percent, Estonia 200 on 8.4 percent and Isamaa on 6.2 percent. Estonia 200's support has been increasing for several weeks and is currently at a record high.

A total of 44.3 percent of the respondents supported the opposition parties and 41.9 percent prefer the coalition parties (Center, Isamaa and EKRE).

The latest results cover the survey period from January 16 to February 11, and a total of 4,005 Estonian citizens of voting age were interviewed.

The interviews were conducted between 16.01-21.01, 23.01-27.01, 28.01-03.02 and 04.02-11.02 and were answered by Estonian citizens aged 18 and over online or by phone. 

To ensure representativeness of the results, sample data are weighted according to a proportional distribution of eligible citizens based on key socio-demographic characteristics. The statistical error in the study is +/- 1.55 percent.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

party ratingsnorstat
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:46

Pealtnägija: Couple reunited after 50-year separation

16:32

Court cancels speeding ticket of man rushing home to wife in labor

16:13

Pharmacy reform draft bills to be discussed on Monday

15:59

Government adopts negotiation position on EU-UK future relationship

15:34

Haapsalu plans to attract family doctors with starting money

14:53

Study: Finns brought back 26 percent more alcohol from Estonia last year

14:20

Bioadditive requirement causes retailers to stockpile months' worth of fuel

13:11

Nine-year-old diabetic boy rescued from forest by his dogs

12:27

Tartu tram feasible with foreign support

12:00

Gallery: International Radio Day celebrated on Tallinn tram

11:44

Interior minister initiates special monitoring of Bolt operations

11:39

One person found dead in wooden house fire in Tallinn Updated

11:22

FlixBus to launch in Estonia in first half of 2020

10:57

Sales of electric cars expected to increase this year

10:28

Tallinn's trolleybuses to be replaced with electric buses and trams by 2035

09:53

Patarei Sea Fortress signed over to new owner

09:25

Party ratings: Support for Center declines, Estonia 200 at record high

08:41

Overview: Anniversary of the Republic of Estonia celebrations

08:21

Tallinn tram becomes radio broadcasting studio for one day only

12.02

Finance committee: Sharing economy workers must file income data

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: