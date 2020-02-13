Party ratings: Support for Center declines, Estonia 200 at record high

A new party support survey by pollsters Norstat shows the Center Party's support had declined by more than 2.5 percent, while Estonia 200's has risen and the Reform Party remains the most popular party.

The results, which were released on Thursday, show the Reform Party has 34.9 percent of respondents support, the Center Party has 20.4 percent - a drop of 2.6 percent - and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) 15.3 percent.

The top three are followed by the Social Democratic Party (SDE) on 9.4 percent, Estonia 200 on 8.4 percent and Isamaa on 6.2 percent. Estonia 200's support has been increasing for several weeks and is currently at a record high.

A total of 44.3 percent of the respondents supported the opposition parties and 41.9 percent prefer the coalition parties (Center, Isamaa and EKRE).

The latest results cover the survey period from January 16 to February 11, and a total of 4,005 Estonian citizens of voting age were interviewed.

The interviews were conducted between 16.01-21.01, 23.01-27.01, 28.01-03.02 and 04.02-11.02 and were answered by Estonian citizens aged 18 and over online or by phone.

To ensure representativeness of the results, sample data are weighted according to a proportional distribution of eligible citizens based on key socio-demographic characteristics. The statistical error in the study is +/- 1.55 percent.

