Party ratings: Reform still most popular, but support falling

Campaign ads for four of Estonia's five most popular political parties. Source: ERR
The opposition Reform Party has seen a small fall in support, according to a recent survey. The party polled just under 33 percent in the survey, conducted by Norstat, just under three percentage points lower than a month ago.

The result still makes Reform the largest party in terms of support, with coalition party Center on 22.8 percent and 14.7 to the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), also in office, among respondents to the Norstat survey published Thursday.

These three are followed by the Social Democratic Party (SDE) on 10 percent – SDE is in opposition – and the non-parliamentary Estonia 200 party on 7.1 percent.

Estonia 200 narrowly missed out on Riigikogu seats at the March election; since the threshold for winning seats is 5 percent, if the Norstat results translated into votes, the party would be represented.

Isamaa, the third coalition party, is next, polling at 6.6 percent of Norstat respondents.

Overall support for the three coalition parties stood at 44.1 percent, compared with 42.8 percent for the two opposition parties, in the Norstat poll.

Norstat's surveys are carried out on behalf of an NGO, the Institute for Social Research (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut), and aggregates its results over the period December 11 2019-January 14 2020. 

A total of 4,001 Estonian citizens of voting age were polled, via phone and online and weighted to various socio-demographic factors, Norstat says. The statistical margin of error is +/- 1.55 percent.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

