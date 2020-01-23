Party ratings: Estonia 200 support at year high

Non-parliamentary party Estonia 200 has the highest level of support since January 2019, a new survey by the NGO the Institute for Social Research (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut) and the polling company Norstat Eesti AS shows.

Estonia 200 was the most prefered party for 7.2 percent of respondents polled between December 18 to January 21. Since the start of 2019, when Norstat began including the party in its polls, their level of support has never been so high.

At the end of last year, Estonia 200's support started regularly passing the 5 percent threshold in Norstat surveys which is the minimum amount of votes a party must get to gain a seat in the Riigikogu. For the past few months, it has been seeing approximately the same level of support in polls, and sometimes higher, than coalition party Isamaa.

In the 2019 Riigikogu election, Estonia 200 gained 4.4 percent of the total votes cast, narrowly missing the threshold. The party launched in November 2018.

Support of the other parties was in the usual range with the Reform Party, Center Party and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) gaining the most support from the 4,001 respondents surveyed.

The Reform Party has 32.8 percent, the Center Party 23 percent and EKRE was 15 percent of respondents preferred preference.

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) collected 9.4 percent of support, Estonia 200 7.2 percent and Isamaa had 6.6 percent.

A total of 44.1 percent of respondents support the coalition parties and 42.2 percent support the opposition parties.

The latest results cover the survey period from December 18 to January 21, and a total of 4,001 Estonian citizens of voting age were interviewed. The weekly party support rates did not change significantly and the four-week decline in support for the Reform Party has come to a halt.

The survey was carried out by telephone and online. The statistical error in the study is +/- 1.55 percent.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!