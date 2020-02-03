ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Ratings: Mart Helme grows in support as ideal prime minister

EKRE leader Mart Helme (middle of photo) with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (right) and Isamaa leader Helir-Valdor Seeder.
EKRE leader Mart Helme (middle of photo) with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (right) and Isamaa leader Helir-Valdor Seeder. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
While support for Jüri Ratas (Center) as prime minister remained relatively static compared with that for Reform Party leader Kaja Kallas since the end of last year, according to a recent survey, Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) chair Mart Helme saw a rise in support as a potential prime minister.

Ratas, who became prime minister in November 2016, saw favor with 35 percent of respondents, compared with 24 percent for Kaja Kallas, the survey, conducted by pollsters Turu-uuringute on behalf of daily Eesti Päevaleht and portal Delfi (link in Estonian), found.

Since support for Ratas fell by two percentage points from December, and for Kallas by one percentage point, the relative gap remains almost the same.

Reform won the largest number of seats at the March general election, but were unable to find a coalition partnership with enough seats to meet or surpass the 51-seat majority at the 101-seat Riigikogu.

EKRE chair, and interior minister, Mart Helme, saw his support rise from 7 percent to 9 percent, and EKRE voters themselves were more supportive of Helme as preferred prime ministerial candidate, than they had been, the research, which polled voting-age Estonian citizens, found.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

