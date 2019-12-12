Survey: Voting preferences by demographic group

EKRE has more support from men while the Social Democrats (SDE) are more popular with women. The Reform Party is popular with wealthier and people with higher education, while Isamaa and the Centre Party are most popular with the elderly, research by Turu-uuringute AS for ERR shows.

Gender

EKRE has more support among men, while the Social Democratic Party has more support among women. 25 percent of men and 10 percent of women would vote for EKRE, 13 percent of women and 7 percent of men would vote in favor of SDE.

Support for the Reform Party is also higher among women at 33 percent and 26 percent for with men.

The Centre party would be chosen by 27 percent of women and 22 percent of the male voters.

Age

The Centre Party is the most popular party among voters aged 65 and over with 31 percent support. The Centre Party and the Reform Party have equal supporter among voters aged 50-74 and 18-24. But among those aged 25-49, the Reform Party is the clear leader.

EKRE has the highest support among voters aged 50-64, reaching 22 percent.

SDE is supported the most by voters up to 50 (12 percent). Estonia's 200 support is highest among 25-34 year-olds with 11 percent.

11 percent of voters aged 75 and over support Isamaa. The Greens and Richness of Life Party are gaining popularity among younger voters.

Nationality

Support of the Centre Party among non-Estonian voters is the same as it was in November at 64 percent. Reform Party with 10 percent receives the most support after the Centre Party, 7 percent support EKRE and SDE are supported by 6 percent.

Among Estonians, the Reform Party has the most support at 33 percent and the EKRE second on 19 percent. Only 16 percent of Estonians support the Center Party. The proportion of Estonians who support the SDE and Isamaa is 11 percent and 6 percent, respectively.

Education

The preferences of voters with higher education differ most from the average. Higher education respondents have the highest support for the Reform Party at 38 percent, followed by the Centre Party with 20 percent and the SDE on 15 percent. 11 percent of voters with a higher education would cast their vote for EKRE.

Among respondents with primary or basic education, 26 percent support the Reform Party, 23 percent the Centre Party and 21 percent for EKRE. Thanks to young voters who are still in secondary education, the support of SDE (14 percent) is quite high in this group of respondents.

Among the respondents with central or secondary special education, 28 percent support the Centre Party, the Reform Party 25 percent and the EKRE on 20 percent.

Region

The Centre Party is still the most popular party in Ida-Viru County. 41 percent of respondents preferred the Centre Party.

In Tallinn, the Center Party outperforms the Reform Party by 2 percentage points (28 and 26 percent, respectively), while in Northern Estonia the power ratio is the opposite (Reform Party 29, Centre Party 27 percent). In Central Estonia support of the Centre Party and the Reform Party is essentially equal with parties having 27 and 28 percent of support, respectively.

By contrast, Southern Estonia the Reform Party has most support with 34 percent and the party maintains a leading position in Western Estonia with 30 percent. The second most popular party in Western Estonia is EKRE on23 percent, which is the same level of support in Central Estonia.

The support of the Social Democrats is higher than average in Tallinn at 12 percent.

City / Country

EKRE's rating is higher among voters in rural areas: 21 percent in rural and 15 percent in urban areas. The support of the Centre Party is 27 per cent in cities and 20 percent in rural areas.

Support of the Reform Party, SDE and Isamaa does not differ significantly.

Income

The Centre Party has most support among respondents with an average monthly income of less than €500 per family member. For voters with incomes of up to €300, it is as high as 41 percent, and 38 percent for those who spend €401 - €500.

With a monthly average income of €500 per family member, the Reform Party is the most popular. In the most affluent voter group (over €1,000 per household member), 38 percent of voters support the Reform Party.

The support of EKRE is also higher among the lower-income voters: 22 per cent up to €300 euros, 20 per cent between €401 - €500.

--

