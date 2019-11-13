Support for Reform Party exceeds 35 percent

Amid a brewing government crisis, the opposition Reform Party has the highest level of support from voters at 35.3 percent, a survey commissioned by the Institute for the Study of Societal Issues and carried out by pollster Norstat shows.

The Centre Party has the second-highest level of support at 23.3 percent and the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) has 16.7 percent.

The latest aggregate results cover the period from Oct. 15 to Nov. 11, and 4,008 voters were surveyed.

The top three are followed by the Social Democratic Party (SDE) with 8.1 percent and Isamaa with 6.2 percent. The non-parliamentary Estonia 200, which had been above the election threshold for six weeks, has once again fallen below 5 percent and is on 4.6 percent.

Support for the three parties of the ruling coalition was 46.2 percent, and that for the opposition parties stood at 43.4 percent.

